5 Most Iconic Moments from “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, penned by the children’s forever favorite Roald Dahl and directed by the very versatile Tim Burton, came out in 2005 and became the 8th highest-grossing film worldwide that year.
The eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka’s character, couldn’t have been acted better by anyone other than Johnny Depp and is considered one of his best works.
Seventeen years have passed since we first visited that chocolate factory, so let’s look at the five most iconic moments this movie gave us.
1. Charlie lands the Golden Ticket
Charlie finds ten bucks sticking out of a pile of snow, and it feels like fate is guiding him while he pulls it out and runs towards the nearest candy shop. He asks for the chocolate bar, it is stunning how he chooses the right flavor, and the shopkeeper hands him the right piece.
Suspense builds up as people talk about forging golden tickets while Charlie continues to unwrap his chocolate bar. Watching this scene for the first time had everyone on the edge of their seats, and it still does. Then, finally, the chocolate is turned over, and there it is! The boy stands there in awe as the golden ticket flashes through the wrapper. At the same time, the shopkeeper celebrates that a golden ticket is unraveled in his shop.
At that moment, everyone understood that Charlie was a fortunate lad despite their poverty-stricken background.
2. Chocolate Room and the Oompa Loompa Reveal
The revelation of the chocolate room and then the involvement of Oompa Loompas felt like a fever dream. However, it was still one of the most exciting scenes that embodied the sweet imagination of little children.
What made it more magnificent was that the edible meadow was an actual set instead of CGI. The center of attention was the chocolate fountain, which mixed everything and made it frothy. Everything gave the movie’s young audience a sugar rush in a land of mint sugar grass, candy cane trees, cream tops, and Wonka swirl lollipops.
Just as everyone was mesmerized by the whimsical world, the Oompa Loompas added to their excitement. They are short and uniformed; they are harvesters, welders – they are the working force of the chocolate factory!
3. Up and Out
The flying glass elevator was the most futuristic thing we could have gotten back in 2005. As if the Factory couldn’t have gotten cooler after its chocolate room, Oompa Loompas, inventing room, Wonka vision studio, and several other crazy places.
There it is then, the glass elevator, with endless buttons, particularly one that Willy Wonka has been “longing to press for years.” The unusual chocolatier gives a bizarre laugh as he presses the button. Finally, the elevator flies out of the Factory’s roof – not breaking into a million pieces as Grandpa Joe had feared.
4. Willy Wonka meets his Dad
Willy Wonka finally returns to his dad with an appointment that Charlie adds is “overdue.” While Mr. Wilbur is busy analyzing the chocolate CEO’s teeth, the little boy gazes over the newspapers Willy’s father had collected. This is such a heart-warming situation, and Mr. Wilbur recognized his son by those bicuspids simultaneously.
A moment of silence takes over as both father and son look at each other, one a connoisseur and the other a dentist. A soft but heartfelt embrace follows between the duo, wearing rubber gloves as they hold each other.
Some believe this scene is extra special because it stems from Tim Burton’s relationship with his mother.
5. The Ending Scene
In the movie’s last scene, Charlie walks into his humble abode with the chocolatier. They all settle around the table for dinner. Willy exchanges courtesies with Charlie’s grandmother and shares a very awkward hug.
The farewell scene portrays a vast improvement in Wonka’s character in the movie’s start. He seems very happy and at peace in the end. And the concluding narration, “Life has never been sweeter,” pulls everything together.
We all understand the underlying meaning in the end. But, even though things worked in Charlie’s favor, the candy maker got something better – A family.
On Netflix, you can watch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Warner Bros. Pictures.