5 Jokes Revived in Rick & Morty’s Latest Masters of the Air Gag Reel

With its signature blend of irreverence and sci-fi shenanigans, Rick & Morty has captured the hearts of viewers around the globe. Fans of the animated series were treated to a delightful dose of nostalgia with the recent release of a gag reel that breathes new life into some of the show’s most iconic jokes. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and chuckle once more at these comedic gems.
Rediscovering Rick’s Nonsensical Catchphrase
The phrase ‘Wubba Lubba Dub Dub’ is synonymous with the eccentric genius Rick Sanchez. Its origin story is as quirky as the show itself—a spontaneous improvisation that resonated with fans.
Rick’s ‘Wubba Lubba Dub Dub’ caught on with fans fast and quickly became a favorite meme from the show, not merely for its absurdity but also for its satirical nod to cartoon catchphrases. In the gag reel, this line is wielded with comedic precision, evoking a sense of familiarity and amusement that long-time viewers will surely appreciate.
A Tribute to Interdimensional Cable TV
The Interdimensional Cable TV episodes stand as a testament to Rick & Morty’s creative randomness. The gag reel pays homage to these moments of improvised brilliance, reminding us of the imaginative leaps the series takes. It’s like revisiting an old friend who never fails to surprise you with their outlandish stories, such as the dark twist on ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ where giants are not what they seem. This absurdity is part of what makes Rick & Morty so endearingly unpredictable.
Mr Meeseeks Existential Comedy Revisited
The blue, button-pushing Mr. Meeseeks are not just a source of laughs but also a clever commentary on existence itself. As one might recall,
The Meeseeks are hilarious as each one says, ‘I’m Mr. Meeseeks!’ in a loud and annoying voice and just want to help as existence is painful for them, which is hilariously depicted in their frantic efforts to fulfill their purpose and vanish. The gag reel revives this existential humor with a fresh twist, reminding us why we fell in love with these azure helpers’ tragicomic predicament in the first place.
Pickle Rick Still Tickles Our Funny Bone
The Pickle Rick episode was an unexpected hit, even taking home an Emmy for Best Animated Series. The gag reel nods to this cultural touchstone—
Like we never thought Pickle Rick was gonna be some huge, jump-out thing, yet here we are, still laughing at the absurdity of Rick turning himself into a pickle to avoid family therapy. This iconic transformation has transcended the show, spawning merchandise from seltzers to Super Bowl ads, proving that some jokes just keep on giving.
‘Get Schwifty’ Strikes a Chord Once Again
Last but not least, the ‘Get Schwifty’ song made its triumphant return in the gag reel, serving as a tuneful reminder of Rick & Morty’s musical escapades. This catchy number had us all bobbing our heads and laughing at its sheer ridiculousness when it first aired, and it hasn’t lost its charm one bit. It encapsulates the show’s ability to mix humor with beats that you can’t help but groove to.
In conclusion, these jokes are more than just fleeting gags; they’re cornerstones of the Rick & Morty universe that continue to resonate with fans. The gag reel isn’t just a compilation of throwaway moments—it’s a celebration of humor that has become integral to our understanding and love for the show. Here’s to many more laughs and interdimensional misadventures!
