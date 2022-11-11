5 Iconic Villains From My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia frequently referred to as MHA, has been written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. Being just five seasons old, this anime has created a special place in the hearts of anime lovers. This show came forward with very versatile characters and crazy character arcs. They don’t just continue to grow in strength but also in their personalities which has appealed to many.
There is no doubt that this anime will go down in history because of its incredibly detailed and exciting fights. In addition, every quirk is surprisingly unique, and it well complements the characters’ persona. All of these factors have directly contributed to the anime’s popularity.
Another reason why it continues being a fan favorite is its iconic villains. People are overly invested in their backstories and character development. Their ability to continue fighting their personal and physical battles makes them stand out in the crowd. Also, fans find these characters more relatable than the heroes themselves. Their flawed identity can be traced back to a traumatic past, making MHA so exciting overall. And these reasons have got the fans hooked!
Let’s look into five villains the Boku No Hero Academia Fans love the most.
1. Dabi
Dabi is Todoroki, Endeavor’s first son and Shoto’s elder brother. The character was introduced with a lingering mystery in his demeanor and a fiery rage concealed by his calm energy. He was an immediate fan favorite. He d a traumatic childhood and didn’t have the best relations with his father. Dabi’s background story is felt on a personal level by many people, and that is what makes him such a beloved character. Moreover, there is no doubt that he is super ‘hot’ as well, which only adds to his charm.
This cool fiery guy with epic visuals is one of the best characters MHA has given us.
2. Toga
Himiko Toga knows very well how to love, but she knows how to kill even better. This sweet starry-eyed schoolgirl could fool anyone until one sees her with the blood. Her quirk involves shapeshifting into someone who’s blood she has consumed. This makes her so unique in her identity since no one can take this cutie to be a serial killer at first look. This combination of deadly innocence has been a valuable addition to MHA.
Her crazy and adorable persona is what has appealed most to the fans.
3. Shigaraki
Tomura Shigaraki has continued to be one of the most popular characters of My Hero Academia. His quirk is Decay; he destroys anything he touches.
Unlike typical anime villains, Shigaraki cares about his league. Despite having a highly complex personality and twisted reactions, he seems straightforward in his intentions and actions. Everything from his exotic character design to his tragic story arc screams originality.
He is one of the most non-stereotypical characters, bound to grab fans’ attention.
4. Twice
Jin Bubaigawara, more commonly known as Twice, is yet another member of the league of villains. His quirk is double, meaning he can create clones of other people and objects. However, this has also contributed to his split personality, which is a significant nuisance for the said character. Therefore he wears a mask to control himself from slipping into a personality clash. Nevertheless, his character arc and personality won over many fans. His past was genuinely tragic since he was left to watch out for himself with such an overwhelming quirk. Despite having an evil background, he valued trust and saw the best in people. His compassion separated him from the others and contributed significantly to his popularity.
5. Overhaul
Kai Chisaki, or Overhaul, appeared as a literal menace in this show. He is the boss of Shie Hassaikai, a Yakuza group composed of villainous members. There isn’t possibly much to admire about this guy except for maybe his character design. His quirk allowed him to disassemble and reassemble whatever he touched in any way he willed. He looked at quirks as a disease and wanted to eliminate them. This provided a strong stance for his evil antics and portrayed him as the textbook supervillain.
However, fans particularly despised him over his treatment of Eri.