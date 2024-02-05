5 Forgotten Fast Franchise Faces Fans Want Back

The Fast & Furious franchise, with its high-octane action and deep-rooted themes of family and loyalty, has revved up the hearts of fans for over two decades. As the series has expanded, it’s introduced a diverse roster of characters who’ve come and gone, leaving audiences both thrilled and sometimes wistful. There are those faces from the franchise’s early days whom fans haven’t forgotten and would cheer to see make a comeback. Let’s take a drive down memory lane and explore five such characters whose return would undoubtedly shift the franchise into high gear once again.
Remembering Leon from the Original Crew
Leon, portrayed by Johnny Strong, was the quintessential loner in The Fast and the Furious (2001). His character was a drifter searching for his place, a trait that resonated with many.
Johnny frequently described Leon as someone who was ‘lost,’ and truly struggled to find his way anywhere, which made his departure at the end of the first film all the more poignant. Fans have been left wondering about his fate, as the franchise has yet to clarify his whereabouts beyond Dom’s mention that he’s ‘long gone’. This mystery surrounding Leon’s disappearance makes him an intriguing candidate for a return that could explore new depths of his character.
Vince’s Evolution from Antagonist to Ally
Vince’s journey in the franchise is one marked by redemption. Initially introduced as a troubled member of Dom’s crew in The Fast and the Furious, he often butted heads with others. His dynamic within the group was complex, as seen when
Leon kind of voices his disapproval and he’s shut down by Dom, indicating internal conflicts. Despite being an antagonist initially, Vince evolved into an ally by Fast Five (2011), where his ultimate fate left a lasting impact on fans. His character arc reflects themes of loyalty and transformation that are central to the series, making his presence one that fans still hold dear.
Suki A Unique Presence in the Franchise
Suki, played by Devon Aoki in 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), brought a fresh and vibrant energy to the series. Her role as a racer was not just about speed; it was about style and presence. The costume designer chose her to showcase some of the film’s most memorable outfits, emphasizing her impact beyond just her driving skills. Aoki herself, an Asian-American model turned actress, brought an authenticity to Suki that made her stand out. With fans still holding her character in high regard, there’s no doubt that Suki’s return would add a significant layer of excitement to any future installments.
The Potential Return of Monica Fuentes
Agent Monica Fuentes, portrayed by Eva Mendes, played a pivotal role in 2 Fast 2 Furious, assisting Brian O’Connor and Roman Pearce in their mission against a drug kingpin. Her brief appearance alongside Luke Hobbs in Fast Five‘s post-credits scene teased fans with the possibility of more to come. However, since then, Monica has been conspicuously absent from the series. With her law enforcement background and connections within the government, Monica is perfectly positioned to be woven back into the narrative fabric of future films, offering both familiarity and fresh storytelling opportunities.
Tego and Rico The Dynamic Duo
The comedic relief provided by Tego Leo and Rico Santos, played respectively by Tego Calderon and Don Omar, added a lighthearted touch to their appearances in both Fast & Furious (2009) and Fast Five. Their antics were a welcome respite from the often intense drama and action sequences. Don Omar has expressed enthusiasm about returning to the franchise:
If they start again, I’m going to be there for sure — for sure. I’ll be there, he stated confidently. The entertainment value they bring could serve as a perfect blend of humor and camaraderie in future chapters of this ever-evolving saga.
In conclusion, these five characters represent more than just memories; they embody aspects of what makes the Fast & Furious franchise so compelling—diversity, depth, and dynamic relationships. Their potential returns would not only satisfy long-time fans but also enrich the ongoing narrative with their unique contributions. As we look forward to what lies ahead on this cinematic road trip, let’s keep our fingers crossed that we might see these familiar faces back behind the wheel once more.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!