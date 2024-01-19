5 Facts About Colman Domingo’s Desire To Be An MCU Villain

A Diverse Career Paving the Way to Villainy
When we speak of Colman Domingo’s career highlights, we’re not just talking about a few scattered achievements. This man has graced film, television, and theater with his presence for over three decades, earning nominations for an Independent Spirit Award and SAG Ensemble Award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and another Spirit Award and Gotham Award for his work in Zola.
He won the 2022 Emmy Award, an Imagen and HCA Television Award for his incredible performance as “Ali” in the critically acclaimed Euphoria. Such a track record of versatility and skill sets the stage perfectly for a potential fit within the MCU as a character with depth and complexity.
The Unspoken Desire for MCU Infamy
While there is no direct quote from Domingo expressing a desire to join the MCU or play a villainous role, his performances suggest he would thrive in such a space. His portrayal of characters that are both menacing and charming, as seen in Zola, and his compassionate sponsor role in Euphoria, show he’s got what it takes to bring complexity to a villainous character in the MCU.
Listening to the Whispers of the Fans
The fanbase is often vocal about their casting dreams, and while direct reactions to Colman Domingo’s desire to join the MCU might not be extensively documented, there’s an undercurrent of support. One fan tweeted,
@MarvelStudios might as well hire @colmandomingo if he’s down to play Kang. The man’s acting range is off the charts and that’s exactly what’s needed for the role. His resume speaks for itself. This type of enthusiasm shows that fans are ready to embrace new talent in their beloved universe.
Envisioning Domingo as the MCU’s Next Great Adversary
Domingo’s rich experience, from roles in Fear the Walking Dead to stage performances in Shakespeare productions, showcases his ability to embody complex characters. Fans speculate that he could bring a fresh take to Kang’s countless variants or other multifaceted villains within the MCU. His acting prowess suggests he could navigate the intricacies required for such roles with finesse.
The Ripple Effect of Domingo Joining the MCU
The potential impact of Domingo’s addition to MCU cannot be understated. With an Emmy under his belt and a Golden Globe nomination for his recent performance in Rustin, Domingo joining the ranks of MCU villains would be a significant event. It would bring a depth of character that only an actor of his caliber could deliver, especially if he steps into a role as pivotal as Kang, who has become central following Thanos’ defeat.
