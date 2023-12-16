5 Essential Shows Addressing Mental Health Themes

When it comes to television, the power of storytelling extends beyond entertainment; it’s a medium that can shape our understanding of complex issues, such as mental health. As we delve into shows that have bravely and sensitively approached this topic, we not only find ourselves entertained but also educated and connected through shared experiences. Here are five essential TV shows that have made a significant impact on public awareness and understanding of mental health themes.
BoJack Horseman’s Animated Exploration of Mental Health
The Netflix series BoJack Horseman uses its animated landscape to delve into the psyche of its titular character.
The show exhibits a very cyclical pattern that explores the life of Bojack Horseman, who falls victim to his fame and previous success. Raphael Bob Waksberg, the creator, has expressed that the show’s melancholic tone is not just about depression but a deeper look at the character’s complexity. Bojack’s struggle with inner turmoil and inability to communicate with those close to him is a poignant depiction of depression and self-destructive behavior. Interestingly, viewers often perceive the show differently from what was intended by its creators, highlighting the subjective nature of interpreting mental health on screen.
This Is Us and Its Sensitive Portrayal of Male Mental Health
NBC’s This Is Us stands out for its sensitive portrayal of mental health struggles, particularly among men. The show presents a vision of masculine fragility in a time when such depictions are rare in media. Each male character grapples with issues like addiction, anxiety, and depression, providing viewers with a nuanced look at mental health within the family drama context.
Euphoria’s Raw Teenage Mental Health Portrayal
HBO’s Euphoria has been lauded for its raw, emotional portrayal of teenage life and the challenges that come with it. The show follows Zendaya’s character, Rue Bennett, as she navigates her addiction to opiates and the turbulent relationships in her life.
This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch, Zendaya said about the show’s intense approach to depicting substance abuse and the search for identity.
Crazy Ex Girlfriend Combines Musical Comedy with Serious Mental Health Issues
The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend uniquely combines musical comedy with explorations of mental health. The series features Rebecca Bunch as she deals with anxiety-related agoraphobia, integrating these struggles into her character rather than using them as dramatic plot devices. The show has been praised for its handling of serious issues like borderline personality disorder and depression in a way that remains entertaining while shedding light on important topics.
The Sopranos Pioneering Depiction of Therapy in Mainstream Media
The Sopranos, an iconic series about an Italian-American mobster dealing with anxiety and depression, was one of the first mainstream shows to bring therapy sessions into living rooms across America. It offered a groundbreaking look at mental health through the eyes of Tony Soprano as he sat across from Dr. Melfi. Despite touching on other complex themes such as racism, at its core, The Sopranos provided an intimate look at one man’s struggle with his mental well-being.
In conclusion, these shows have played an essential role in opening up conversations about mental health, challenging stigma and encouraging empathy. They remind us that whether through animation or live-action drama, television has the power to foster understanding and offer solace by portraying characters who share our own vulnerabilities.
