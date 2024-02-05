5 Best WWII Shows Like Masters of the Air, Ranked
The recent surge in popularity for World War II television dramas has brought many stories from the era to life. Sparked by the highly anticipated ‘Masters of the Air,’ viewers have been treated to a plethora of shows that delve deep into the human experiences of this tumultuous time. The criteria for ranking these shows include storytelling prowess, character depth, historical accuracy, and their emotional impact on audiences. Let’s embark on a journey through the top five WWII shows that resonate with the essence of ‘Masters of the Air.’
1. Band of Brothers
Band of Brothers is often heralded as the seminal WWII miniseries that set an unprecedented standard for television. Its storytelling is a rich tapestry woven with the threads of character depth and historical accuracy.
Band of Brothers has consistently remained a favourite amongst audiences, critics and historians, enjoying a 9.4 rating on IMDb, which is no small feat. The series portrayed the real stories of Easy Company, part of the 101st Airborne Regiment, with a commitment to detail that transformed it into what Tom Hanks called
a social document. Its groundbreaking budget of $125 million for just 10 episodes marked the dawn of prestige TV.
2. The Pacific
The companion to Band of Brothers, The Pacific, stands on its own with its gritty portrayal of the Pacific theater. It contrasts with other shows by providing insights into both the battlefield and home front, highlighting the national mood following Pearl Harbor and addressing the racist dehumanization that occurred.
We see much more of the home front than we did in Band of Brothers, offering a broader view of war’s impact. With personal memoirs as its foundation, The Pacific presents war as a human tragedy, earning it 8 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Miniseries.
3. World on Fire
Newer to the scene is World on Fire, which employs multi-perspective storytelling to convey the global impact of WWII. It features an ensemble cast that includes Oscar-winner Helen Hunt and Sean Bean, among others. The series traverses from Manchester’s ordinary life to Dunkirk’s beaches within its first year. Critics say,
Bowker has set himself a gigantic, sprawling job providing a multifaceted view… but he is a fine writer and now the stage is set I have faith that this won’t be just another Second World War saga.
4. Das Boot (TV series)
The series adaptation of Wolfgang Petersen’s acclaimed film, Das Boot, offers an ‘epic’ experience despite its confined submarine setting. It’s described as
a journey to the edge of the mind, where psychological tension runs high amidst dangerous missions in terrible conditions. With storylines that delve into Nazi-occupied France and beyond, Das Boot provides a broad story with deep character arcs. Critics note,
Ultimately, Das Boot looks to be a wonderful find for fans of high-quality international television series with real ambition.
5. Catch-22 (miniseries)
Catch-22, based on Joseph Heller’s classic novel, takes a satirical approach to war’s absurdity while still capturing soldiers’ humanity. The Hulu original series features characters like Yossarian’s superior officers played by Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler. It explores themes like control during war through its central Catch-22 rule, illustrating how those in power can manipulate soldiers’ lives for their own ends. Critics appreciate its balance:
The series expertly balances moments of dark comedy with heart-wrenching drama.
In conclusion, these five shows not only entertain but also educate us about WWII’s complexities and human experiences. They each contribute uniquely to our understanding of history and storytelling’s power to capture it. As we remember those who lived through these times, let us explore each show and reflect on their narratives that continue to resonate with us today.
