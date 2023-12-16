5 Best ‘Poor Things’ Moments in Emma Stone’s Career

Emma Stone’s career has been a remarkable journey of diverse roles and memorable performances. With her latest project, ‘Poor Things’, we’re reminded of the versatility and tenacity that have become hallmarks of her work. As we anticipate this new film, let’s take a moment to reflect on five key moments in Emma Stone’s career that resonate with the themes of resilience and empowerment encapsulated in ‘Poor Things’.
Emma Stone in Easy A
Emma Stone truly shined in her breakout role as Olive in ‘Easy A’. Critics hailed her performance as
fantastic in the lead — approachable, likable, smart, funny. This role wasn’t just a launchpad for Stone’s career; it was a story about overcoming adversity with wit and grace. Easy A cost $8M to produce and grossed $45M worldwide in just 17 days, proving the appeal of Stone’s portrayal of a character who embodies the same resilience we anticipate in ‘Poor Things’.
Emma Stone in La La Land
‘La La Land’, set against the backdrop of Hollywood, showcases Emma Stone’s character’s determination to achieve her dreams. Her Oscar-winning performance parallels the themes of ‘Poor Things’, particularly with her character’s unwavering spirit. ‘Poor Things’ is also a project where Stone extends her talent beyond acting, taking on the role of producer, mirroring her character’s creative influence in ‘La La Land’.
Emma Stone in The Favourite
The Favourite presented Emma Stone with a complex character that required navigating scenarios akin to those in ‘Poor Things’. Her performance was a dance of dark comedy and cunning, much like the nuances we expect from her upcoming film. Critics have noted similarities between the two works, cementing Stone’s aptitude for such layered roles.
Emma Stone in Birdman
In ‘Birdman’, Emma delivered a heated absent-father soliloquy that showcased her ability to convey deep emotional struggle. This performance earned her an Oscar nomination and highlighted an emotional depth that echoes through ‘Poor Things’. Her character’s personal struggles are a testament to Stone’s capacity for bringing complex emotions to life on screen.
Emma Stone in Battle of the Sexes
In ‘Battle of the Sexes’, Emma portrayed tennis legend Billie Jean King with remarkable depth, resonating with the narrative of strength in ‘Poor Things’. The dedication she brought to this role – training for months and learning from King herself – exemplifies empowerment. Critics have said that
Emma’s remarkable depiction of Billie Jean King brought us to tears, highlighting the emotional investment she brings to such powerful roles.
In conclusion, these moments not only define Emma Stone’s career but also weave into the fabric of what makes ‘Poor Things’ an anticipated film. Each role has allowed Stone to explore different facets of strength and vulnerability, setting a stage where we can expect nothing less than another captivating performance from this talented actress.
