5 Best New Family Movies Like THE SHIFT Streaming Now

There’s something quite special about a movie that can bring the whole family together, and THE SHIFT did just that. With its unique blend of humor, heart, and a touch of whimsy, it’s become a family favorite. But if you’re looking for more movies with that same kind of spirit, you’re in luck. Here’s a list of the best new family movies like THE SHIFT that you can stream right now.
Discovering Heroism in Flora & Ulysses
Disney+’s Flora & Ulysses is a delightful adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s book, where a young girl named Flora discovers a squirrel with superhero abilities. Much like THE SHIFT, it explores themes of hope and the strength of family bonds amidst the parents’ impending divorce.
This story won DiCamillo the coveted Newbury Medal for kid lit, her second after The Tale of Despereaux, which was a charming animated film, also about an inspirational rodent. It’s the kind of film that delivers a heavy dose of CG-rodent-spawned whimsy to help weather any storm.
A Day of Yes in Yes Day
Yes Day, featuring Carlos and Allison who agree to a day where they say yes to everything their kids ask for, brings an exciting dynamic similar to that of THE SHIFT. The film showcases a variety of wild and fun activities that test the limits of parental control and child freedom.
This family was a joy to watch on screen, they were such different characters that were refreshing and modern. The movie presents as an enjoyable escape and an easy watch for families looking to explore the boundaries of trust and freedom.
The Mitchells vs The Machines A Quirky Family’s Quest
The Mitchells are your average family who find themselves on an extraordinary mission to save the world from a robot apocalypse in The Mitchells vs The Machines. With humor akin to THE SHIFT, this movie is packed with laughs but also touches on meaningful themes. Beck Bennett says about the film’s stance on technology,
I think that it all has its positive benefits, but I think it’s just really important to have intention with that and think about what we’re doing and still relate to each other outside of our phones, as fun as it might be. It’s a reminder that in our tech-saturated world, connecting with loved ones is paramount.
Finding Ohana A Treasure Hunt for Family Heritage
In Finding ‘Ohana, two Brooklyn siblings embark on an adventure in Oahu discovering their Hawaiian heritage. This movie echoes the family adventure flicks of the eighties and nineties and resonates deeply with viewers today. The homage to Hawaiian culture and heritage is beautifully portrayed. A particular scene with the ancestors stands out as both spiritual and very cool. This journey into cultural roots is something that can bring families closer together, just like watching THE SHIFT.
Raya and the Last Dragon An Epic Journey of Trust
Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an epic journey through Kumandara as Raya seeks to collect pieces of an orb with her dragon ally Sisu. The film focuses on themes of trust and unity which make it not only entertaining but also a great conversation starter for families. As one viewer put it,
The main narrative theme in Raya and the Last Dragon is trust. I understood Raya’s unwillingness to trust others…The trauma molded Raya’s personality as a young adult. It’s Disney’s first animated movie starring characters of Southeast Asian descent, adding layers of cultural representation that enrich the viewing experience.
In conclusion, these movies share the warmth, humor, and adventure found in THE SHIFT, making them perfect for your next family movie night. From squirrels with superpowers to treasure hunts steeped in heritage, each film offers something special for viewers young and old. So gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and enjoy these tales that remind us what being a family is all about.
