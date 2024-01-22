5 Best Lawyer Shows Every Legal Drama Fan Must Watch

Legal dramas have a special place in the hearts of many TV viewers, with their thrilling courtroom showdowns, ethical quandaries, and complex characters. Fans of the genre are always on the lookout for shows that capture the spirit and intricacies of the legal world. With that in mind, let’s delve into five lawyer shows that every legal drama enthusiast must watch, chosen based on critical acclaim, audience reception, and cultural impact.
Suits TV Series
Suits is a show that thrives on the dynamic between Harvey Specter, a brilliant attorney, and Mike Ross, a college dropout with a photographic memory. Harvey takes Mike under his wing at the prestigious law firm Pearson Hardman, despite Mike’s lack of a legal degree.
Suits is driven by the hubris of its white male stars, highlighting the tension between personal ambition and legal ethics. Their mission is to handle the firm’s toughest cases while keeping Mike’s secret safe from exposure.
The show also features strong supporting characters like Jessica Pearson, played by Gina Torres, an Afro-Latina attorney who epitomizes success and power within the legal industry. Suits broke streaming records upon its return to Netflix, proving its lasting appeal. Patrick J. Adams praised his co-star Meghan Markle for her dedication to the show, reflecting on their decade-long collaboration as part of a television family that grew in fame and prestige.
The Good Wife TV Series
The Good Wife explores law, politics, and social issues through the eyes of Alicia Florrick. Alicia finds herself navigating complex legal battles while dealing with personal and political turmoil. The series portrays her journey from a disgraced politician’s wife to a formidable legal mind in her own right. The show teases potential rivalries and alliances, adding depth to its blend of courtroom drama with personal intrigue.
Alicia’s determination is evident as she secures significant clients and faces off against various adversaries. The series doesn’t shy away from depicting the messy intersection of law and politics, with characters like Eli Gold pushing Alicia towards a run for state’s attorney. Guest appearances by figures like Valerie Jarrett add a layer of realism to the show’s political landscape.
Better Call Saul TV Series
The prequel to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, showcases the transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman. Audiences witness Jimmy’s ethical decline from a public defender to a notorious criminal lawyer. The series has been lauded for skillfully combining the legal and criminal worlds that Jimmy straddles.
Jimmy’s narrative arc is further explored through his life post-‘Breaking Bad’ as Gene Takovic, where he reflects on his past actions while living in anonymity. The show has been praised for enriching the mythology around its parent series and establishing itself as an equally compelling narrative.
Boston Legal TV Series
Boston Legal stands out with its combination of quirky characters, ethical questions, and social commentary within a legal setting. Characters like Denny Crane and Alan Shore provide viewers with both humor and thought-provoking discussions on various societal issues. The show has received numerous Emmys for its performances and storytelling.
Notable guest stars such as Carl Reiner added to the show’s appeal by bringing unique storylines to life. Boston Legal tackled hot-button issues with a kooky yet profound approach that set it apart from its peers.
Law & Order TV Series
Last but not least, Law & Order has shaped the landscape of legal dramas with its procedural format and iconic status. Filmed entirely in New York City, it captures an authentic sense of place that contributes to its realism. Mariska Hargitay’s portrayal of Olivia Benson has become one of television’s most enduring characters.
The series ventured into topics often avoided by other shows at the time, earning it critical acclaim and numerous awards. Its distinctive theme music is just one aspect of its lasting influence on television drama.
In conclusion, these five lawyer shows offer a diverse array of stories within the legal drama genre. They have each contributed significantly to entertainment by providing engaging narratives that resonate with fans around the world. Whether you’re looking for smart writing, complex characters, or just pure escapism, these series are sure to satisfy any legal drama aficionado’s appetite for justice served with a side of dramatic flair.
