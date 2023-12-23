5 Acclaimed Films in Netflix History and Their Realism

Welcome to a cinematic journey where the line between reel and real blurs. Netflix, known for its diverse content, has become a platform that not only entertains but also mirrors our world through the lens of realism. The films we’ll discuss have been critically lauded for their authenticity and their ability to delve into the human experience. Our criteria for selection include critical reception, audience reviews, and the films’ adherence to realism.
Alfonso Cuarón’s Personal Tale in Roma
The 2018 film Roma, set in the tumultuous era of 1970s Mexico City, is a poignant portrayal of life through the eyes of a domestic worker named Cleo. Director Alfonso Cuarón infuses the film with his personal experiences, as Cleo is modeled after the woman who raised him.
The love for her that he brings to the screen, and the care and respect he pays her as the center of the film, is unmissable, which adds to the film’s realism. Roma invites audiences to immerse themselves in its authenticity with its black and white aesthetic and meticulous attention to detail.
Organized Crime and Aging Gangsters in The Irishman
Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman explores organized crime in America with a narrative that spans decades. The film’s use of innovative de-aging technology allowed it to present a detailed journey of its characters over time. Joe Pesci’s portrayal of Russell Bufalino is particularly noted for conveying much without saying much at all, a testament to the film’s nuanced approach to character development.
An Honest Look at Divorce in Marriage Story
Marriage Story offers an unvarnished look at a couple navigating divorce. Its strength lies in its balanced perspective, taking neither side but showing both parties as flawed yet human.
I loved how we got to see the selfishness and a lack of understanding from both sides, and how one more honest conversation could have fixed their marriage, reflects the emotional realism that resonates with viewers. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson deliver performances that are both raw and powerful, bringing to life the heightened emotion that defines this serious drama.
The Harsh Reality of Child Soldiers in Beasts of No Nation
Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation takes us into the harrowing world of child soldiers through a child’s perspective. Idris Elba was drawn to this perspective, which gives viewers an intimate look at a global issue often relegated as an ‘African problem’. Yet, Lt Gen Dallaire reminds us that this is a worldwide concern. Filmed on location during Ghana’s monsoon season, the production conditions add an extra layer of authenticity to this intense drama.
Historical Tensions in The Trial of the Chicago 7
Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 captures the ideological murkiness of the transition into Nixon’s America. It reflects upon an era defined by conflict and sentiment that can’t be neatly summarized or contained. The film portrays federal attempts to quell social politics through legal battles against anti-war activists, echoing conversations about manners and politeness that resonate with today’s political climate.
Mitchell wants to charge these men…with conspiracy to incite riots across state lines…to bring back manners, illustrates how Sorkin uses historical events to comment on contemporary issues.
In conclusion, these five films demonstrate how realism in cinema can offer profound insights into our lives and society. By reflecting on these stories, we better understand our past, present, and potentially our future. Netflix’s commitment to such content reinforces its reputation as a curator of quality that resonates deeply with audiences.
