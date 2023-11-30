4 Theories on If Loki Could Lift Mjolnir After Season 2

As the dust settles from the whirlwind that was Loki TV series Season 2, fans are left pondering over the God of Mischief’s next moves. At the heart of these musings lies a question that tickles the fancy of Marvel aficionados: could Loki, with his ever-shifting allegiances and character growth, one day lift Mjolnir, the legendary hammer of Thor?
Loki’s Path to Worthiness
In the tapestry of comic book lore, character evolution is a recurring theme. The Loki TV series Season 2 showcased our anti-hero’s complex journey, one that might suggest a trajectory towards worthiness.
Loki, bored and in need of mischievous ideas, decides to cut off Sif’s beautiful hair but then managed to calm an enraged Thor by promising to create a golden hair even more beautiful than the old one. This anecdote from his past hints at a capacity for redemption and change. Furthermore, the fourth episode’s revelation about ‘Boastful Loki’ clutching a hammer that echoes Mjolnir sparks discussions on whether Loki’s character arc could align with those from the comics where he is deemed worthy.
Understanding Mjolnir’s Enchantment
The enchantment of Mjolnir is more than just magical whimsy; it may be steeped in advanced Asgardian technology.
Assuming that the Asgardians are, indeed, aliens armed with technology humanity can only dream of, that means that Mjolnir took a voice command from Odin to prevent anyone unworthy from lifting the hammer, even if it’s Thor himself. Moreover, Mjolnir’s ability to change its mass suggests an intricate mechanism at play. Tony Stark speculated on a biosensor within Mjolnir that recognizes Thor. If Loki has indeed grown in his understanding and morality, it’s conceivable that these technological nuances could now interpret him as worthy.
The Multiverse and Variants
The concept of alternate realities is now an established part of the MCU narrative.
Yes, Asgardians, the Norse gods themselves, are aliens, at least in the context of the MCU. This opens up a realm of possibilities where a variant Loki could possess qualities that fulfill Mjolnir’s criteria for worthiness. The existence of Boastful Loki and his unique hammer further cements this notion. Could there be a reality where Loki has lived a life parallel to Thor’s, earning him the right to wield such power?
The Role of Magic and Deception
Loki’s mastery over magic and deception has always been his hallmark. Historically, he has used these skills to influence events to his favor, including manipulating dwarves into creating Mjolnir itself due to his deception. The question then arises: could he employ similar tactics to bypass Mjolnir’s worthiness clause? With his profound understanding of Asgardian magic and technology, it wouldn’t be far-fetched for Loki to find a loophole or exploit in Mjolnir’s enchantment.
In conclusion, as we reflect on these theories surrounding Loki and Mjolnir, we’re reminded once again of the enigmatic nature of his character. Whether through personal growth, technological insights, multiverse anomalies, or cunning magic—Loki’s journey towards or away from worthiness remains one of the most captivating narratives within the MCU. What do you think? Could Loki ever lift Mjolnir? Or is he destined to walk a different path? Only time will tell as we continue to explore the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.
