4 Reasons Why Netflix’s Blonde Ignited Controversy

Welcome to a thoughtful exploration of the Netflix film Blonde, which has stirred quite the conversation since its release. The film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’s novel, was meant to delve into the life of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Yet, it sparked immediate controversy among audiences and critics alike. As we unpack the reasons behind this divisive reception, let’s consider each aspect with a measured perspective.

Blonde’s Graphic Content Raises Eyebrows

The explicit content of Blonde has been a significant factor in its controversial reception. The film does not shy away from portraying abuse and trauma, with scenes that are difficult to stomach. This approach has had a profound impact on viewers’ reception of the film. Blonde is facing backlash for masquerading as a biopic when it’s more of a loose retelling that exploits Monroe and her trauma, featuring unsavory depictions of sexual violence, abortion, and suicide, captures the essence of the criticism. Such depictions led to an NC-17 rating for the film, indicating how graphic some viewers found these scenes.

Inaccuracies in Marilyn’s Story

The criticism regarding the film’s historical inaccuracies cannot be overlooked. While Blonde is based on biographical fiction, it takes certain liberties with Monroe’s life story that have not sat well with fans and historians. For example, There are details that are omitted from the film, like the fact that Monroe created her own production company and her support of Ella Fitzgerald’s fight against segregation, highlighting significant aspects of Monroe’s agency and accomplishments that were not portrayed in the film.

A Disrespectful Treatment of Monroe’s Character

The portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde has been received as potentially disrespectful to her legacy. Critics argue that the film focuses more on her tragic end rather than celebrating her life and achievements. It’s about a person who is going to be killing themself, said director Andrew Dominik, hinting at a narrative centered around Monroe’s demise. Ana de Armas delivered a strong performance but faced limitations due to the material provided, which lacked depth in capturing Monroe’s true essence.

The Uncomfortable Truth Behind Viewer Discomfort

Viewer discomfort with Blonde‘s subject matter is another point of contention. The film presents a version of Monroe that is shaped by continuous trauma, an approach that has led to discomfort among viewers. The reductionist explanation for Monroe’s issues and behaviors — like referring to every man as ‘daddy’ due to her absent father — has been criticized for not exploring its themes of trauma, violence, and exploitation in any meaningful way.

In conclusion, Blonde‘s graphic content, historical inaccuracies, treatment of Marilyn Monroe’s character, and the handling of sensitive subject matter are key reasons behind its controversy. The film continues to spark discussions about how historical figures should be portrayed in media and reminds us that the power of storytelling comes with responsibility.

