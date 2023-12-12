4 Reasons Orange Is The New Black Came To An End

The Narrative Journey Reaches Its Destination
When a story unfolds across the screen, viewers embark on a journey with its characters, experiencing their triumphs and trials. Orange Is The New Black was no exception, capturing audiences with its raw portrayal of life within Litchfield Penitentiary. As the series progressed, its narrative arc matured, reaching depths that few shows dare to explore. The creators, including Jenji Kohan, felt that the show had naturally run its course. The final season picks up with Piper discovering that freedom has its own set of challenges, an indication that the characters’ stories were coming full circle. Furthermore,
through the Poussey Washington Fund, our characters can live on and continue to make an impact after the show has come to an end, signifying a desire to conclude while leaving a lasting legacy.
A Look at Viewership and Popularity
Popularity can be both a blessing and a challenge for any television series. For Orange Is The New Black, its viewership trends were a testament to its success on Netflix. At its peak, it was not only the most-watched but also the most popular show on the platform. However, as the streaming service expanded its offerings to a staggering 700 originals, maintaining such dominance became increasingly challenging. Ratings naturally fluctuate over time, and after seven seasons, it’s plausible that these trends played a part in the decision to bring the series to a close.
The Evolving Landscape of Streaming Content
Netflix’s metamorphosis from a DVD delivery service to a behemoth of original content is nothing short of remarkable. Orange Is The New Black was there at the inception, witnessing this transformation firsthand. As Netflix’s strategy evolved, so did its roster of shows. An interview with Vanity Fair revealed that OITNB was planned to conclude with prisoner Piper Chapman pitching the show to Jenji’s fictitious self, bringing things full circle and aligning with Netflix’s penchant for creative storytelling and strategic conclusions.
Casting Considerations and Contractual Realities
The practicalities of maintaining a large ensemble cast over several years can be daunting. Contract negotiations become more complex as actors’ profiles rise, and scheduling conflicts are inevitable. While not explicitly tied to Orange Is The New Black’s conclusion, these factors are universally challenging in long-running series. The creation of the Poussey Washington Fund honors a beloved character and suggests an awareness of the importance of each cast member’s contribution to the show’s enduring appeal.
