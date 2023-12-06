4 Key Reasons The 100 Journey Ended After Season 7

Narrative Completion: A Fitting End to The 100
The journey of The 100 was always about survival, but every story has its end. The showrunners decided that Season 7 was the right time to wrap up this post-apocalyptic saga. With the series concluding on its 100th episode, it’s almost poetic how the numbers lined up. Jason Rothenberg, the series creator, had a vision for the show’s trajectory.
There’s a bunch of things in this episode that are like obviously set up for the big — what we now know to be the big finish of the show next year, Season 7. The narrative arcs came full circle, with characters like Clarke and Octavia reaching their emotional peaks and making sacrifices that defined their journeys. It’s clear from the onset that the writers aimed for a conclusive end, as seen in pivotal moments like Abby’s mind being overtaken and Clarke’s subsequent heart-wrenching decision. The natural narrative conclusion of Season 7 allowed the show to end on its own terms, leaving fans with a sense of closure.
A Look at Viewership and Ratings Decline
Television shows thrive on their audience’s engagement, and The 100 was no exception. Starting strong with 2.73 million viewers in its first season, the show saw a gradual decline over time. The final seasons witnessed a significant drop, with Season Six averaging 0.68 million viewers and Season Seven at 0.63 million. The graph below illustrates this trend starkly, showing how viewership and ratings might have influenced the decision to conclude the series. Despite this downturn, the show maintained a loyal fanbase that continued to tune in until the very end.
Creative Decisions Behind The Curtain
Creative integrity is crucial in storytelling, and The 100‘s team was committed to maintaining it. Jason Rothenberg’s approach was clear from the start:
For me, every season was designed to be almost like a new show and a new story, which kept the series fresh and unpredictable. This creative philosophy allowed them to explore various themes and character developments extensively. The decision to end on their own terms was both bold and respectful of the narrative they had crafted. As Rothenberg stated,
We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. This sentiment reflects a desire for creative closure, rather than allowing external factors to dictate when their story should end.
External Influences Shaping The Show’s Destiny
The television industry is ever-changing, and shows must adapt or face cancellation. For The 100, external factors such as shifting network decisions played a role in determining its lifespan. As audiences move away from traditional TV viewing habits, networks must reassess their programming strategies. This changing landscape can lead to tough choices, even for well-loved series like The 100. Furthermore, discussions between Netflix and creators about potential spin-offs indicate an evolving environment where new formats may continue stories in different ways. Ultimately, these external influences contribute to shaping a show’s destiny, as seen with The 100‘s conclusion after seven seasons.
In summary, The 100‘s end after seven seasons can be attributed to its natural narrative completion, declining viewership trends, creative decisions by its makers, and external industry influences. As we reflect on its legacy, it’s clear that this sci-fi drama has left an indelible mark on its fans and the genre as a whole.
Follow Us