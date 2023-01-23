Amber Tamblyn is fondly remembered as Joan Girardi on CBS’s fantasy family drama Joan of Arcadia. The actress has proven time and time again that she’s got the talent, tenacity, and pedigree to become one of Hollywood’s finest actors. To help demystify any mysteries surrounding the actress, here are 18 interesting things about Amber Tamblyn you should know.
1. She Comes From a Family of Entertainers
Amber Tamblyn isn’t your regular Hollywood actor rising from obscurity to fame. She comes from a line of talented individuals with a fair share of success in the industry. Her father is Russell Irving Tamblyn, popularly known as Rusty Tamblyn. Her grandfather, a vaudeville performer, was Eddie Tamblyn.
The actress also has Larry Tamblyn, The Standells band keyboardist, as her uncle. Her mother was a teacher, singer, and artist.
2. Her Father’s Agent Convinced Him to Let Her Attend Auditions at Age of 10
In one of her school plays, the actress played the role of Pippi Longstocking. Coincidentally, her father’s agent, Sharon Debord, was in the audience. She later had to painstakingly convince Tamblyn’s father that she had a future in acting.
3. Her First TV Role was Emily Bowen in General Hospital
A few months shy of her 12th birthday, Tamblyn was cast to play the role of Emily Quartermaine on General Hospital. She joined the production and played the role from January 1995 to July 2001.
4. Amber Tamblyn is Famously Known for Her Role as Joan Girardi in Joan of Arcadia
In more recent times, Tamblyn is better known and remembered for playing Joan Girardi in Joan of Arcadia. The series’ storyline revolves around the life of a teen girl, Joan, who’s given the divine ability to see and speak with God.
5. Amber Tamblyn and Her Father, Russ Tamblyn, Both Made a Cameo in Django Unchained
You can always trust Quentin Tarantino to leave Easter eggs and whatnot in his movies. In his 2012 Django Unchained, he featured both daughter and family as cameos. You’ll need to keep a close eye to catch it. Both appearances occur immediately after the other.
6. Amber Tamblyn’s First Film Role
Amber Tamblyn’s first film role is credited as her work in Love Nude Girls, where she played the character of Young Jill. Although she didn’t play a major role in the film, it was a good start to a budding acting career. She was 12 when the movie was released.
7. Between the Ages 5 to 14, Amber Tamblyn Attended Theatrical Arts School
Knowing she had a passion for acting at a young age, her parents enrolled her in a grade school focused on Theatrical Arts. She attended the school from age 5 to 14. It was during her time in school she was carted to play Pippi Longstocking, which opened the way for her into the world of acting.
8. Amber Tamblyn is a Member of Soho Rep Theater’s Board of Directors
The Soho Repertory Theatre based in New York, focuses on producing avant-garde plays for contemporary writers. The theater has a handful of artists on salary. Tamblyn serves as one of its board of directors.
9. Amber Tamblyn’s godfather Figures
The actress has three notable Hollywood stars as godfather figures. For her, all three men were great influences in her life, especially because they were her father’s friends who often came around the house. These godfather figures are the late Dean Stockwell, Dennis Hopper, and Neil Young.
10. Amber Tamblyn’s Ancestry
The actress comes from Scottish ancestry, with her maternal grandfather being a Scottish immigrant to the US. She also had English, Cornish, and Scots-Irish/Northern Irish ancestry.
11. Amber Tamblyn is a Published Author
Tamblyn has successfully published seven bestselling, critically acclaimed books. Her first published book was a book of poems called Free Stallion. She’s also a writer for The New York Times. As a cultural critic, she writes about women’s rage and gender inequality.
12. Amber Tamblyn is a Feminist and Co-founder of Time’s Up
Amber Tamblyn is a known feminist and has long taken a stand against gender inequality. She is also the co-founder of Time’s Up, a non-profit organization whose goal is to fight against sexual harassment in the workplace.
13. Amber Tamblyn Has Been Nominated for a Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards
For her portrayal of Joan Girardi in Joan of Arcadia, Amber Tamblyn was nominated for a Golden Globes Award in 2004 in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama. She also got a nomination for the same role and film in the 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
14. Amber Tamblyn and the James Woods Allegation
The actress openly accused actor James Woods of attempting to seduce both her and her friend in a restaurant when they were 16. The actor responded by calling the accusation an outright lie.
15. Amber Tamblyn is Married to David Cross
Amber Tamblyn is happily married to American actor and comedian David Cross. The couple got married on October 6, 2012. The couple has a daughter, Marlow Alice Cross, born on February 15, 2017.
16. She Has Starred in Several Top TV Series
Since her debut in television, Tamblyn has featured in a handful of top-rated TV shows. Notable mentions include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, CSI: Miami, House, Inside Amy Schumer, and Two and a Half Men.
17. Amber Tamblyn’s Working Relationship with Her Parents
While pledging solidarity for Britney Spears’ successful win of her conservatorship battle, Tamblyn wrote on how her life was when she had her father as co-manager and mother as business manager. Regarding herself as “everybody’s ATM,” the actress spoke against mixing family and professional relationships.
18. Amber Tamblyn was Once Accused of anti-Semitism
Sometime in March 2018, in a series of tweets, Tamblyn explained how she almost got hit by a Hasidic Jewish man while taking her daughter for a walk in her stroller. The tweet continued to call out the Hasidic Jewish community for attempting to cause harm to women in the South Williamsburg area of New York through reckless driving. The actress received backlash for criminalizing the entire community of Hasidic Jews.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!