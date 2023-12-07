3 Unlikely Paths Taika Waititi Took Before Directing Thor

Taika Waititi’s Artistic Beginnings
Before he reimagined the God of Thunder with a delightful twist in Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi was threading an eclectic path through the arts. From his roots as a painter and visual artist, Waititi’s journey is as colorful as his films. Born to a creative family in Wellington, New Zealand, his early exposure to the arts during his university days laid the groundwork for his distinctive cinematic flair.
Waititi’s artistic sensibilities are not just limited to film; they extend to his paintings as well. His Maori-Jewish heritage often finds its way into his work, creating a rich tapestry that celebrates cultural diversity. For instance, he painted spaceships in Aboriginal flag colours for Thor: Ragnarok, showcasing his pride in his ethnicity and artistic eye.
A Comedic Journey with The Humourbeasts
Comedy has always been a staple in Waititi’s storied career. Alongside Jemaine Clement, he formed ‘The Humourbeasts,’ a dynamic duo that captivated New Zealand audiences with their original humor. Their efforts were recognized when they received the Billy T Award in 1999, New Zealand’s highest comedy accolade. This period of comedic exploration gave Waititi a unique brand of humor that has become a signature in his films.
As Taika Waititi honed his craft on stage, he developed an intuitive sense for timing and character that would later permeate his directorial works. His time with ‘The Humourbeasts’ wasn’t just about laughs; it was about creating connections and exploring the human condition through humor—a theme that is ever-present in his storytelling.
The Indie Film Foray with Eagle vs Shark
Waititi’s foray into indie cinema with Eagle vs Shark allowed him to weave tales of love and revenge through the lives of two misfits. This film is described as a “
sweet, poignant and funny tale about two socially awkward misfits and the strange ways they try to find love.” Such quirky storytelling and character development became cornerstones of Waititi’s style, which he later magnified in larger cinematic ventures.
The Sundance director and writer labs were crucial in shaping Waititi’s approach to filmmaking, as Eagle vs Shark was workshopped there earlier. This environment fostered his growth from indie darling to mainstream maverick, allowing him to lend his unique style to both small indie films like Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, as well as major studio pieces like Thor: Ragnarok and The Mandalorian.
