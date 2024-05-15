3 Underrated Netflix Shows to Watch in May 2024

Netflix’s May lineup is packed not just with popular hits like Bridgerton, but also some lesser-known gems that deserve your attention. This month, add these underrated shows to your watchlist, ranging from an epic historical fantasy to a gripping true crime documentary and a beloved dramedy.
Outlander
While not as widely celebrated as Game of Thrones or the Harry Potter series, Outlander has consistently delivered critically acclaimed seasons since its debut in 2014. Centered around Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), this show immerses viewers in a richly detailed 18th-century Scotland. Claire, a former WWII nurse, discovers she’s been transported back in time, where she marries the dashing Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), despite her marital ties to the present.
This blend of romance, history, and fantasy keeps fans hooked season after season. As Caitríona Balfe noted amidst scenes shot on location,
We’re gonna have a mega-sized season for you to get back to, urging fans to stay tuned through the ‘Droughtlander.’
Killer Inside The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Exploring the downfall of an NFL star, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez delves deep into the psyche of its titular subject. After skyrocketing as a football prodigy for the New England Patriots, Hernandez’s life spiraled into chaos following his 2013 arrest for murder.
This three-part series meticulously examines the psychological red flags from his childhood through his career peaks and ultimate demise. Variety aptly described it as combining
death-row confessional [with] lurid lifestyle details.
Gilmore Girls
Before streaming services dominated our viewing habits, Gilmore Girls captured hearts with its witty dialogue and heartfelt storylines. Starring Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as her daughter Rory, this dramedy navigates the sentimental town of Stars Hollow while tackling love, academia, and family dynamics.
The show’s charm is timeless; from awkward family dinners to ambitious college pursuits, it encapsulates relatable experiences through endearing characters. For those who yearn for more after binge-watching the original series and the four-part reboot, holding onto the premise of ‘Gilmore Girls’ feels like revisiting a cozy old friend.