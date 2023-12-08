3 Super Mario Bros Movie Theories That Change Everything

The Super Mario Bros movie has long transcended its origins as a simple adaptation of a beloved video game, sparking the imaginations of fans worldwide. It’s not just about the action on screen; it’s the hidden layers and possibilities that have kept audiences engaged. Let’s dive into three Super Mario Bros Movie theories that could turn everything we thought we knew on its head.

A Glimpse into a Post-Apocalyptic Mushroom Kingdom

One theory that has intrigued fans is the idea that the Mushroom Kingdom is actually a post-apocalyptic Earth. This isn’t just a wild guess; there’s a structure to the Mario world that mirrors our own, with its bizarre monarchist-capitalist oligarchies and characters having their own businesses and territories. It suggests a civilization that’s risen from the ashes of a cataclysmic event. The Mario world, especially as seen in the Mario Kart games, is a bizarre monarchist/capitalist oligarchy. Any member of the â€œmainâ€ cast has not only geographic locations named after them, but several active business concerns, which might point to a sophisticated society rebuilt on the remnants of our own.

The idea is further supported by the backstory involving a meteor crash site leading to an alternate dimension. It turns out that the dig is located right on top of a portal to another dimension… Those that happened to be nearby at the time were sucked into the newly-formed portal, suggesting an Earth radically transformed by extraterrestrial impact and evolution.

Mario and Luigi as Echoes of Ancient Heroes

The second theory posits that Mario and Luigi are more than just plumbers; they’re modern-day manifestations of ancient folklore heroes. Their humble beginnings in a Mushroom Village, as depicted at the end of Yoshi’s Island where they are clearly delivered to parents in a literal Mushroom House in a Mushroom Village, could be seen as an origin story steeped in myth.

This is further emphasized by their transformation from video game characters into Brooklyn Italian-American plumbers, an embodiment of the everyman hero archetype. The film shows them as ordinary individuals thrust into extraordinary circumstances, much like heroes of old folklore.

Villains or Misunderstood Heroes?

The third theory challenges our perceptions of good versus evil within the Super Mario Bros Movie. It suggests that perhaps the villains are not inherently evil but rather misguided heroes from an alternate dimension. The reptile-men, including King Koopa and his cronies, may have their own complex history. In a normal understanding of worldbuilding… they ultimately evolved into a race of reptile-men, indicating they’ve undergone significant trials to survive and evolve.

This theory provides depth to characters typically dismissed as mere antagonists, inviting us to consider their perspectives and motivations within the narrative’s broader context.

In conclusion, these theories encourage us to look beyond what’s presented on screen and consider deeper narratives at play within the Super Mario Bros Movie. They’re not just fascinating thought experiments; they enrich our understanding and appreciation of this cinematic take on an iconic franchise.

Steve Delikson
