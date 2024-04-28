3 Netflix Shows to Look Forward to in May 2024

Home
Embrace the Roar of Laughter with These Upcoming Netflix Treats

With the thrill of spring in full bloom, the anticipation for Netflix’s May catalog is undeniable. This year, a particularly eclectic mix beckons viewers with captivating true crime narratives, heartwarming tales, and tear-jerking comedies. In the vibrant lineup, three shows stand out not only for their promise of entertainment but also for the impact they’re set to imprint on our hearts and minds.

Dive Into High Society Intrigue with Bridgerton Season 3

Making a grand return, Bridgerton season 3 is set to capture viewers with its lush romance and drama. Adapting Julia Quinn’s illustrious book series, the show promises a shake-up in storytelling. Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen have expressed their intent to pivot creatively by possibly departing from the original sequence of the narrative and focusing on different Bridgerton siblings each season. It was always my goal to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling every season and it’s no secret there are eight Bridgerton siblings, shared Van Dusen, amplifying excitement for new romantic tales that await.

Relive Tom Brady’s Glorious Career Roast

Stepping away from the field into a more risqué terrain, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady is anticipated highly. Hosted by Jeff Ross, this event celebrates one of football’s greatest icons in a way you’d never imagine. To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined, joked Tom Brady at a recent event, incising a strong blend of humor and camaraderie for this special night.

Catch Kevin Hart in His Element at The Mark Twain Prize Event

Airing as part of an award show special, the Mark Twain Prize Award: Kevin Hart showcases Kevin Hart in an unusual blend of humility and hilarity. Receiving one of America’s most prestigious comedy honors while basking in adoration and laughter proves a peak moment for him this May. Hart himself stated, This is the pinnacle. You are talking about the highest level of achievement that a comedian could possibly hope for in the U.S.

