3 Career-Defining Moments for Anne Hathaway & Thomasin McKenzie

For actors, certain roles come along that do more than just add a credit to their resume; these roles shape the course of their careers. Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, two actresses from different generations, each have had moments that not only showcased their talent but also transformed their trajectories in Hollywood. Let’s delve into these career-defining moments that have left an indelible mark on the film industry.
Anne Hathaway Rises to Fame with The Princess Diaries
The charming tale of an ordinary girl discovering her royal lineage in The Princess Diaries became the cornerstone for Anne Hathaway’s illustrious career. Portraying Mia Thermopolis, Hathaway captured the hearts of audiences with her relatable performance and natural charisma.
I was with Anne Hathaway a couple weeks ago, it looks like we want to do ‘Princess Diaries 3’ in Manhattan, hints at the enduring legacy of her breakout role. This role catapulted her from relative obscurity into a household name, setting her on a path to diverse and challenging roles.
Thomasin McKenzie’s Breakthrough in Leave No Trace
In 2018, Thomasin McKenzie delivered a riveting performance in Leave No Trace, a role that served as her breakthrough and earned her widespread critical acclaim. Her portrayal of a young girl living off the grid with her father showcased her ability to convey deep emotional resonance and complexity.
McKenzie subsequently had her breakthrough role in Debra Granik’s 2018 drama “Leave No Trace.” This performance marked her as a formidable talent, one that the industry would watch keenly in the years to come.
Anne Hathaway’s Transformative Role in Les Misérables
Anne Hathaway’s portrayal of Fantine in Les Misérables is nothing short of iconic. Her haunting rendition of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, performed live on set, is a testament to her dedication and versatility as an actress.
I found it liberating to sing on camera. On stage, you have to indicate having a thought…but on camera, you can have ideas…, reflects Hathaway on the experience. This role not only won her an Academy Award but cemented her status as a serious actress capable of delivering powerful performances.
International Recognition for Thomasin McKenzie in Jojo Rabbit
Jojo Rabbit, a film that takes a satirical look at Nazi Germany through the eyes of a young boy, brought international recognition to Thomasin McKenzie. Playing Elsa, a Jewish girl hidden during World War II, McKenzie’s performance was both heartfelt and compelling. Audiences fell for McKenzie as easily as Jojo does…—her ability to hold her own alongside seasoned actors like Scarlett Johansson signaled her rising star status.
Anne Hathaway Takes on Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises
The role of Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises showcased Anne Hathaway’s ability to tackle physically demanding and complex characters. Reflecting on the opportunity, she expressed disbelief:
I couldn’t believe that this was even an opportunity made available to me and then when I actually got it I, I mean it… it’s a little bit too good to be true. Her dedication was profound; every aspect of her life for nearly a year revolved around this character—a testament to her commitment to the craft.
A Leading Role for Thomasin McKenzie in Last Night in Soho
The psychological thriller Last Night in Soho allowed Thomasin McKenzie to showcase her range as an actress. Starring opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, McKenzie delivered a performance that was both nuanced and captivating. Premiering at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, this film further solidified McKenzie’s status as an actress capable of leading complex, genre-bending narratives.
Follow Us