3 Bridgerton Stars Who Won’t Be Back for Season 3

The ton is abuzz with the latest whispers from Lady Whistledown’s society papers. As the fervor for Bridgerton’s third season mounts, fans are both excited and melancholic about the cast changes that will reshape the beloved show. The departure of key characters is sure to alter the series’ dynamic, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating how new and returning personas will carry forward the Bridgerton legacy.
Regé-Jean Page Bids Farewell to Simon Basset
Regé-Jean Page’s portrayal of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, left an indelible mark on Bridgerton’s first season. His absence in the upcoming seasons has been a topic of much discussion among fans. Shonda Rhimes explained,
We made a one-season deal with him at the beginning of season one. That was the plan: come and do one season as the duke. This revelation has set hearts aflutter, as Page’s performance was so compelling it had viewers around the globe binge-watching into the wee hours. An insider hinted at possible creative differences, saying,
If you look at all the big names who have left [Rhimes’ hit show] Grey’s Anatomy in the past, you see you don’t disagree with Shonda, nobody is bigger than the show. His departure, while felt deeply by fans, opens up narrative space for new romances to bloom.
Phoebe Dynevor Remains in Bridgerton’s World
Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton will not be at the forefront of Season 3’s storyline. While her on-screen husband has exited stage left, Dynevor remains open to revisiting the halls of Bridgerton. She confirmed her absence in Season 3 but left a sliver of hope for fans, stating she is totally open to return to the Netflix hit in future installments. The focus shifts away from Daphne and Simon’s riveting love story to explore other Bridgerton siblings’ quests for love and happiness.
Ruby Barker Steps Away from Marina Thompson Role
The narrative threads of Marina Thompson, played by Ruby Barker, are being tied off as well. While details surrounding her exit are sparse, we know that Season 3 will see Penelope wielding her power as Lady Whistledown against Marina’s romantic prospects. Barker’s departure marks another transformation in the ever-evolving tapestry of Bridgerton, and while her character’s journey may be concluding, her impact on the show’s intricate storylines will not be forgotten.
In summary, these departures herald a new era for Bridgerton, inviting speculation and anticipation about how new characters will fill the void left by such beloved figures. As we bid adieu to Simon Basset, Daphne Bridgerton’s reduced presence, and Marina Thompson’s exit, we turn our gaze forward to the fresh romances and dramas that await in Season 3.
