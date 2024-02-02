3 Actresses Who Perfectly Portrayed The Little Mermaid’s Characters

Since its inception, ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been a cultural touchstone, captivating audiences with its story of love, longing, and the pursuit of dreams. The challenge of bringing such beloved animated characters to life is no small feat, and it takes a special kind of talent to embody these iconic roles. Various adaptations have seen different actresses take on the part of Ariel, each adding their unique flair to this cherished mermaid. As we dive into the performances that have defined Ariel over the years, let’s appreciate the artistry and passion these actresses have brought to their portrayals.
Jodi Benson as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Jodi Benson gave voice to Ariel in Disney’s 1989 animated classic, capturing hearts with her melodious tones and spirited portrayal. Her performance went beyond mere voice acting; it was an embodiment of Ariel’s essence.
She’s brilliant. I love that she has a purity of heart and a pure spirit. You can see that vulnerability, bravery, and that courage coming through, and it’s beautiful. I’m so thrilled for her, and I’m so proud of her. These words from Benson herself reflect the enduring popularity of the character and the qualities that make Ariel such an enduring figure in animation history.
Sierra Boggess as Ariel on Broadway
When Sierra Boggess took to the Broadway stage as Ariel in 2008, she brought a powerful vocal performance and a tangible sense of wonder to the role. Her portrayal was not only a testament to her operatic prowess but also her ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level. Fans related so strongly to Boggess’s Ariel that they shared their own personal experiences with her through fan mail. Boggess’s mantra,
You are enough, resonated with many and became an empowering message that complemented her performance.
Halle Bailey brings a new wave as Ariel
The upcoming live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is set to introduce Halle Bailey as a new generation’s Ariel. Notably, Bailey is the first Black actress to play a Disney princess in a live-action adaptation, marking a significant moment for representation in Hollywood. She brings with her not only talent but also an inspirational message about the importance of seeing oneself represented on screen.
Representation is important,” Bailey said. “It’s something I didn’t have growing up, and I would have loved to have had. So, the fact that I’m able to be a Black Little Mermaid, I’m honored.
In closing, each actress has brought something special to the role of Ariel—Benson with her voice that echoes through time, Boggess with her stage presence that connects with hearts, and Bailey with her fresh perspective that inspires a new audience. Their contributions have cemented the legacy of ‘The Little Mermaid’ as not just a fairy tale but an evolving narrative that continues to enchant and inspire.
