28 Years Later Set for June 2025 Release

The long-awaited addition to Danny Boyle’s zombie franchise, 28 Years Later, is officially set for a release date of June 20, 2025. This sequel comes after nearly two decades since the genre-redefining film 28 Days Later and offers fans new reasons to be excited.

Evolution of Jack O’Connell’s Character

Boyle and Garland Return

Danny Boyle, who revolutionized the zombie genre with his fast-moving infected, returns to direct, while Alex Garland pens the script. Garland shared that during a recent interview, A few years ago an idea materialized in my head for what would be really 28 Years Later. Danny always liked the idea. Clearly, the creative synergy between Boyle and Garland continues to shape this franchise.

Fresh Perspectives from Nia DaCosta

Anticipation Builds

The anticipation for 28 Years Later has been building steadily. Fans have high expectations as they eagerly await potential plot details. The film aims to establish new narratives and themes that will stretch across a trilogy.

A Stacked Cast

Return of Genre Giants

Danny Boyle remarked in an interview that returning for this sequel entails immense pressure due to the high standards set by 28 Days Later: I would never be able to get near it in terms of quality. There just wouldn’t be any point in even trying.

A Competitive Release Date

Sony’s selection of June 20th for the release places it against stiff competition like the live-action reboot of How To Train Your Dragon and The Black Phone 2. However, given Boyle’s track record and Garland’s compelling writing, audience sentiments towards its upcoming release remain optimistic.

