15 Iconic Coronation Street Characters, Ranked

For decades, the cobbled streets of Weatherfield have been home to some of British television’s most beloved characters. Coronation Street has not just been a TV show; it’s been a cultural institution, reflecting the lives and hearts of its viewers. The characters on this list are ranked not just for their longevity but for their impact on the show and the viewers who welcomed them into their homes. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and celebrate the 15 most iconic characters from Coronation Street.
15. Norris Cole – Coronation Street
Kicking off our list is the lovable busybody Norris Cole. His partnership with Rita Tanner at the Kabin was a highlight, and his friendships with Mary Taylor and Emily Bishop were endearing. Norris‘s departure from the show in 2021 due to Malcolm Hebden’s retirement was a poignant moment for fans.
14. Vera Duckworth – Coronation Street
Vera Duckworth’s fiery temper and tumultuous relationship with Jack made her a memorable fixture on the Street since her first appearance in 1974. Despite the bickering, Vera and Jack’s deep love for each other was undeniable, making them true soap royalty.
13. Roy Cropper – Coronation Street
Roy Cropper’s unique personality and his cafe have been central to many of the show’s storylines. His relationship with Hayley was particularly significant, showcasing an aspect of diversity rarely explored on television at the time. Roy’s kindness has seen him become a father figure to many on the Street.
12. Deirdre Barlow – Coronation Street
Deirdre Barlow, with her iconic glasses and dramatic life, has been central to some of Coronation Street‘s most gripping plots. Anne Kirkbride played Deirdre for an incredible 42 years, leaving a legacy that both the show and fans deeply cherish.
11. Bet Lynch – Coronation Street
Bet Lynch’s time as the Rovers Return landlady and her flamboyant fashion made her an unforgettable icon of the show. Her clashes with Annie Walker and confidences shared with Betty Turpin highlighted her strength and vulnerability.
10. Ken Barlow – Coronation Street
As one of the original characters, Ken Barlow has evolved over decades on screen. William Roache’s portrayal of Ken has earned him a place as a soap opera legend, witnessing countless changes on and off the Street.
9. Hilda Ogden – Coronation Street
Hilda Ogden’s endearing charm and memorable quotes have made her an enduring favorite among fans. Her swansong at the Rovers Return is considered one of the most touching moments in soap history.
8. Steve McDonald – Coronation Street
The comic relief provided by Steve McDonald has endeared him to fans over the years. His numerous marriages and comedic storylines have solidified his place as a fan-favorite character on Coronation Street.
7. Gail Platt – Coronation Street
Gail Platt has faced more than her fair share of drama, from complex family dynamics to multiple marriages. Helen Worth has portrayed Gail with such resilience that she has become synonymous with survival against all odds.
6. Elsie Tanner – Coronation Street
Elsie Tanner set the standard for strong female characters on Coronation Street. Her romantic escapades and impact during the show’s early years are still remembered fondly by fans.
5. Jack Duckworth – Coronation Street
The lovable Jack Duckworth is remembered for his relationship with Vera and his pigeon coop, which became as iconic as his character on Coronation Street.
4. Rita Tanner – Coronation Street
Rita Tanner’s journey from singer to Kabin owner has been filled with strength, charm, and an indestructible hairdo. Her mentorship of younger residents has left an indelible mark on both them and viewers alike.
3. Ena Sharples – Coronation Street
The moral compass of the street, Ena Sharples’ iconic hairnet and formidable presence made her one of Coronation Street‘s most unforgettable characters.
2. Betty Williams – Coronation Street
Betty Williams served up more than just hotpot at the Rovers; she served up wisdom, comfort, and became an integral part of many characters’ lives on Coronation Street.
1. Hilda Ogden – Coronation Street
Topping our list is none other than Hilda Ogden, whose apron strings seemed to tie together the very fabric of Coronation Street. Her memorable quotes, like
I’ve come in here more times than I care to remember, cold, wet, bone-tired, not a penny in me purse, resonate as much today as they did when first spoken.
Follow Us