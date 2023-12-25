15 Best Saturday Night Live Sketches, Ranked

Since its inception in 1975, Saturday Night Live (SNL) has not just been a show; it’s been a breeding ground for comedy legends and a true cultural touchstone. The sketches, often a mirror to society, have brought laughter, satire, and sometimes poignant reflections of the world we live in. As we walk through the corridors of SNL history, let’s rank some of the best sketches that have left an indelible mark on fans and comedy itself.
15 More Cowbell Season 25 Episode 16
We start our list with a sketch that’s not the most-watched but certainly one of the most famous. ‘More Cowbell’ has etched itself into the annals of pop culture with its absurd premise and memorable lines.
Guess what? I got a fever! And the only prescription… is more cowbell, became more than just a line; it became a catchphrase. The sketch’s success was partly due to the cast’s efforts to maintain composure amidst the hilarity, as Seth Meyers noted,
the gold standard of not-breaking. Yet, even Chris Parnell admitted to a moment of near-breaking, which only adds to the charm of this iconic piece.
14 Celebrity Jeopardy Multiple Episodes
Next up is ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’, a recurring gem that parodied the beloved quiz show format. It featured hilarious impersonations by Will Ferrell as Alex Trebek and Darrell Hammond’s unforgettable Sean Connery. Ferrell’s exasperated Trebek dealing with Hammond’s crude Connery brought us lines like
Mr Connery you wear me out! Norm Macdonald’s Burt Reynolds added to the chaos, making these sketches unforgettable. The dynamic between these characters was comedic gold and remains a highlight of SNL’s ability to create laugh-out-loud moments.
13 Matt Foley Motivational Speaker Season 18 Episode 19
In at number thirteen is ‘Matt Foley: Motivational Speaker’. Chris Farley brought an unmatched energy to his portrayal of a down-and-out motivational speaker living in a van down by the river. His physical comedy and ability to make his fellow cast members break character is legendary. Julia Sweeney couldn’t help but laugh, admitting,
I was laughing… I had the best seat in the house for the funniest friggin’ thing that was happening on the planet. This sketch wasn’t just funny; it was an exhibition of Farley’s raw comedic talent.
12 Wayne’s World Season 14 Episode 10
The cultural phenomenon that is ‘Wayne’s World’ lands at number twelve. What started as an SNL sketch became so much more — a blockbuster movie and a significant slice of ’90s pop culture. With phrases like
Party on! and
Schwing!, Wayne and Garth became icons. Director Penelope Spheeris didn’t expect much, saying,
Honestly, we were just hoping it would get a five-theatre release. But it exceeded all expectations, proving that sometimes comedy sketches can transcend their TV origins and become something extraordinary.
11 Black Jeopardy! Season 41 Episode 4
Rounding out our list at number eleven is ‘Black Jeopardy!’. This sketch cleverly flips traditional game show norms on their head by exploring cultural differences with humor and insight. It has become known for its sharp social commentary wrapped in laughs. When Tom Hanks appeared as an earnest white contestant, it highlighted unexpected points of agreement across different communities. As one critic put it,
The unexpected points of agreement were the key to both the humor and the sociological insight. It’s this blend of humor and truth that makes ‘Black Jeopardy!’ stand out.
In conclusion, these sketches are more than just segments in a comedy show; they’re snapshots of an era, reflections of society, and timeless pieces of entertainment. They’ve shaped not only television history but also our cultural lexicon. While we’ve covered some truly iconic moments today, there are plenty more where these came from. So what are your favorite SNL moments? Share them with us and let’s keep laughing together.
