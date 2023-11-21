When we speak of Meryl Streep, we often recall her most iconic roles in films like ‘Sophie’s Choice’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, or ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’. Yet, there’s a treasure trove of performances by this esteemed actress that have flown under the radar, showcasing her versatility and depth. Today, let’s delve into 12 lesser-known yet stellar roles by Meryl Streep that deserve more spotlight.
Julia Anne Marie Sets the Stage
Meryl Streep’s film debut was in ‘Julia’ (1977) as Anne Marie. Although a supporting role, it was clear from the start that Streep was a force to be reckoned with. Her portrayal laid the groundwork for a career of complex and compelling characters.
A Belle with Depth in The Seduction of Joe Tynan
In ‘The Seduction of Joe Tynan’, Streep brought to life Karen Traynor, a Southern belle whose complexity went beyond the stereotypical. Her performance added layers to a character that could have easily been one-dimensional.
Thrilling Audiences in Still of the Night
The thriller ‘Still of the Night’ may not be the first genre you associate with Streep, but as Brooke Reynolds, she captivated audiences with her performance alongside Roy Scheider. Despite Streep’s own critical view of the film, her role remains noteworthy for its suspenseful delivery.
Falling in Love and Exploring Fidelity
In ‘Falling in Love’, Streep explores themes of love and fidelity through Molly Gilmore, a married woman caught in an unexpected romance. This classy romance offers a poignant look at relationships that many can relate to.
A Resistance Fighter’s Struggle in Plenty
Streep’s intense performance as Susan Traherne in ‘Plenty’ is a masterclass in character study. As a former French Resistance fighter grappling with post-war life, she conveys a palpable sense of loss and disillusionment.
Humanizing the Homeless in Ironweed
In ‘Ironweed’, Streep took on the role of Helen Archer, bringing humanity and dignity to the character of a homeless woman during the Great Depression. Her portrayal is both heart-wrenching and dignified, showcasing her ability to fully inhabit her characters.
Reconnecting Family Ties in Marvin’s Room
‘Marvin’s Room’ sees Streep portraying Lee, a woman struggling with her son’s delinquency while attempting to reconnect with her estranged family. The emotional depth she brings to this role is a testament to her skill in navigating complex family dynamics.
The Versatility Showcased in Dancing at Lughnasa
In portraying Kate Mundy in ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’, Streep demonstrated her versatility by embodying the eldest sister among five in 1930s Ireland. This role highlighted her ability to adapt to various settings and character backdrops.
A Nuanced Performance in The Hours
The film ‘The Hours’ featured Streep as Clarissa Vaughan, paralleling the life of Virginia Woolf. Her nuanced portrayal captures the essence of a modern woman dealing with pain through perpetual motion and social engagement.
The Patron’s Tale in Dark Matter
‘Dark Matter’, inspired by true events, saw Streep playing Joanna Silver, a patron of a Chinese physics student navigating academia in the US. Her performance is noted for its subtlety and emotional resonance amid tragic circumstances.
Moral Dilemmas Explored in Doubt
In ‘Doubt’, Streep’s portrayal of Sister Aloysius Beauvier stands out for its unwavering conviction and powerful screen presence, particularly in scenes opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman which showcase her formidable acting prowess.
Satirical Edge in The Laundromat
‘The Laundromat’ gave audiences a satirical take on the Panama Papers scandal with Streep playing multiple characters including Ellen Martin. While opinions on her performance vary, it cannot be denied that she brought an intriguing variety to each persona she embodied.
