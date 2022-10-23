11 Things Gigi Hadid Carries in Her Handbag

Being a high-profile and well-known figure makes you prominent more than anything as you become an idol to many. People love to follow what their favorite celebrities wear, say, talk, carry and do, and so do Gigi Hadid’s fans.
After becoming a mother, Gigi Hadid’s handbag has got more of the mature stuff to cater to the needs of her daughter. She makes sure she spends most of her time with her daughter, for this reason there is a decline in her online presence. Kaia Gerber has crossed Gigi in terms of Instagram engagement.
If you’re also a Gigi fan, you’d love to know each and everything from what she ate to what brand she loves, and what she wears or carries. How about digging into her bag? Let’s dive straight into it!
Hair Spray to Tame Flyaways
Being a celebrity and having a massive fan following does require you to look good and not every time makeup fulfills the job. It is normal to develop frizz in your hair due to the weather but a good hair spray does bring a good change, that’s why the gorgeous Hadid always carries a hair spray handy with her.
2 Pairs of Sunglasses
For the times when the outfit and makeup don’t complete the look, she carries sunglasses in her bag. Gigi is often seen wearing sunglasses that compliment her very well. They add to the sleek fashion look and protect her from the sun at the same time.
To our surprise, Gigi Hadid carries not one but two pairs of sunglasses in her bag to fit the styling appeal of the outfit she’s wearing on a particular day. After this confession of our favorite supermodel, who’ll dare to miss sunglasses?
Keeping Things Organized with Jewelry Bag
The jewelry adds a classier look to you and being a celebrity, it is necessary to look good because there are so many celebrities in the race. Gigi carries a jewelry box rather pouch with her which includes her go-to jewelry. If you’ve also got some high-priced jewelry items, you now know where to keep them!
Mini First Aid Kit
Life is unpredictable; things change second to second. Our supermodel understands this and carries a mini first aid box with her which mostly has small bandages in case of some emergency. Khai loves this first aid box of her mom as a toy which is also a reason she keeps it with her.
Hairbrush Is a Need
A hairbrush is something that you’ll find in every woman’s handbag and our beautiful Gigi Hadid is no exception to it. The beautiful model tells her hairbrush as a savior when her hairstylist is late or she has to do her hair by herself for work.
Hair Clip
Be it a scorching hot summer day or a chilly winter night, hair clips can save your hair from getting sweaty and damaged due to extreme weather. The gorgeous supermodel understands this and always keeps a hair clip with her. Sometimes. She uses it to change her look. No doubt she slays the tied-up hairstyles as perfectly as left-down hairstyles.
Scrunchie to Cover Up for Bad-Hair Day
A hair clip doesn’t always work or if in case hair clips get lost or get broken, she has got scrunchie as her backup plan. A scrunchie has versatile uses, from using it to tie your hair to wearing it on your wrist as fashion, hence, she carries it in her handbag.
Gigi Hadid Prefers Wired Headphones
She believes she doesn’t have ample time to first charge her air pods and then use them. For this reason, our beloved beauty enjoys wired headphones more and feels they are worthy to rely on. For this reason, she throws her headphones into her bag before going out.
Stuffed Animal Pocket Toys
Being a mom is difficult especially for working moms and, on top of it, you are a well-known public figure. To not get her work affected she keeps stuffed toys to keep her daughter busy for a while. An educational toy with matching toys and play cards might be the perfect fit for your child too. No doubt, Khai is living the dream life of millions of people.
A Notebook for Memory
Many people would know the fact that Gigi finds it difficult to make her calendar digitally so she carries a notebook to jot down the important dates and events for her work-related activities. She’s old-school that way.
Wipes Are a Must
A mother without wipes struggles a lot while handling the child and cleaning dirty hands is not optional. So being a mother, Gigi Hadid carries the essential cleaning wipes with her for stains always come uninvited.