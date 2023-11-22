10 Unusual Celebrity Habits You Might Not Have Noticed

As we peer into the lives of those we often place on pedestals, it’s fascinating to uncover that celebrities, with their seemingly otherworldly existence, have their fair share of peculiar habits. These quirks, ranging from the quirky to the downright eccentric, remind us that fame does not erase human idiosyncrasies. In fact, it often highlights them. So, let’s embark on a journey through the unusual routines and rituals that make these stars just a bit more relatable.
Steve Jobs Barefoot Philosophy
Think of Steve Jobs and you might envision a tech maestro in his signature black turtleneck. But did you know he often roamed Apple Inc. offices sans shoes?
Feet, by the way, that are often unshod since, as we are shown numerous times, Jobs made a habit out of eschewing shoes – all the better to make a half-hearted Christ-figure analogy, as depicted in the movie ‘Jobs’. This deliberate choice was more than a comfort preference; it was a statement of his nonconformist approach to life and work.
Cameron Diaz Elbow Greets Doors
The radiant Cameron Diaz carries a reputation for her health-conscious lifestyle which extends to how she interacts with everyday objects. Her habit of opening doors with her elbows isn’t just quirky; it’s her method of avoiding germs. This practice perhaps stems from her ongoing battle with skin conditions.
After battling acne for years, yet another skin condition to deal with! She has also suffered with facial pigmentation issues and sun overexposure, shared Dr. Vail Reese. It’s clear Cameron takes her health seriously, right down to the smallest details.
Simon Cowell’s Arboreal Ascent
Simon Cowell, known for his sharp tongue on television talent shows, harbors an unexpected connection to nature. His daily ritual involves climbing trees. Yes, you read that correctly – the man behind ‘X-Factor’ and ‘Got Talent’ franchises finds solace and fitness among branches and leaves. This habit is less about physical prowess and more about mental well-being, illustrating that even the most unexpected activities can serve as personal sanctuaries.
Jennifer Aniston’s Flight Ritual
Flying can stir anxiety in many, including ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston. Her pre-flight ritual includes boarding with her right foot first for good luck – a small act that provides comfort amidst the stress of travel.
It was one of those things that on the take-off, on the taxi, we heard an explosion, Aniston recalled about a frightening flight experience, highlighting why such rituals are important to her peace of mind.
Katy Perry’s Pearly White Passion
Singer Katy Perry’s obsession with dental hygiene is no secret. She brushes her teeth multiple times a day as part of her routine. While this habit might seem excessive to some, it speaks volumes about her commitment to self-care and maintaining a dazzling smile that lights up stages worldwide.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sleep Strategy
For soccer phenom Cristiano Ronaldo, rest is not a single nightly event but a series of strategic power naps. Embracing polyphasic sleep is said to improve his performance on the field. Sleep coach Nick Littlehales advises athletes like Ronaldo on sleep patterns for better performance.
Tap into your browser Circadian Rhythms to broaden your knowledge of this process that humans are completely synchronized with, suggests Littlehales.
Emma Watsons Eco Bathing
Eco-activist and actress Emma Watson loves her bath time so much she indulges multiple times a day. Despite her dedication to sustainability, she finds ways to reuse her bathwater for other purposes. It’s an intriguing balance between personal relaxation and environmental consciousness.
Mark Zuckerberg Wardrobe Minimalism
The Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg adopts a minimalist approach when it comes to clothing choices – a gray t-shirt and hoodie are his go-to outfits. Inspired by Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtleneck uniform, Zuckerberg aims to reduce decision fatigue so he can focus more on work and serving his community.
Megan Foxs Musical Fear Antidote
Megan Fox has an unusual coping mechanism for her fear of flying – listening to Britney Spears’ hits from yesteryears.
I was like, ‘I’m kind of pushing the statistics now because I’m flying so often,’ Fox admits. Her choice in music is both nostalgic and comforting during turbulent times up in the air.
Elon Musks Shower Thoughts
Tech visionary Elon Musk has turned shower time into brainstorming sessions where he contemplates new ideas for his myriad ventures. The shower provides him with an isolated environment conducive to deep thought – an insight supported by research suggesting many experience new understandings while engaged in this solitary activity.
To conclude, these unusual celebrity habits add layers to our understanding of these public figures. They remind us that beneath the glamour and spotlight lies individuals with unique quirks that make them who they are – relatable humans after all.
