10 Underrated Performances in Martin Scorsese Films

Ray Liotta’s Pivotal Role in Goodfellas
Martin Scorsese’s films are known for their dynamic characters and memorable performances. Yet, within these acclaimed works, there are those that do not always make the headlines. One such example is Ray Liotta as Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Liotta’s nuanced portrayal is often overshadowed by his co-stars, but it is undeniable that his performance is the keystone of the film’s success.
Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot, which speaks volumes about the depth of his role.
The opening scene of Goodfellas, with Liotta’s deadpan narration, provides a tight summary of its tone and themes. This moment was so impactful that it was ranked as No.1 in a user-voted poll of cinema’s greatest opening lines. The world’s reaction to Liotta’s untimely passing at the age of 67 only reaffirms the lasting impression his portrayal of Henry Hill has left on fans and critics alike.
Jodie Foster’s Breakthrough as Iris
Another performance that deserves more recognition is Jodie Foster as Iris in Taxi Driver. At a young age, Foster delivered a mature and unsettling performance that stands out even against De Niro’s iconic role. Her commitment to adventurous roles over being typecast is evident, as
Foster was game, preferring to take adventurous roles rather than being typecast as innocent little sisters. This choice led her to a role that taught her acting could be a serious craft rather than a hobby. Foster’s performance earned her an Oscar nomination, highlighting her skill at such a young age.
Taxi Driver has since become a classic, widely praised by audiences and critics. Foster’s role contributed significantly to this success and should be revisited by those looking to appreciate the full range of talent on display in Scorsese’s films.
An In-depth Look at Barbara Hershey’s Mary Magdalene
The Last Temptation of Christ is one of Scorsese’s most daring works, and within it lies Barbara Hershey as Mary Magdalene. Hershey brought complexity to this controversial retelling of Christ’s story. Her performance was significant enough to earn her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. The film itself faced mixed reactions but Hershey’s portrayal stands out as an important contribution to its narrative depth.
Despite not winning the Golden Globe, Hershey’s nomination is a testament to the strength of her performance in a film that deals with complex theological and emotional themes.
