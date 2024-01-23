10 Times Twinkle Khanna Won Hearts With Her Humor

Twinkle Khanna, with her multifaceted persona as an author, actress, and public figure, has charmed us all with her wit and humor. Whether it’s through her writing or her social media presence, she has a knack for turning everyday observations into hearty laughs. Here are ten moments where Twinkle Khanna’s humor shone brightly, winning hearts far and wide.
Twinkle Khannas Twitter Wit
Twinkle Khanna’s Twitter handle, MrsFunnybones, is a treasure trove of wit and laughter. Her tweets often go viral for their clever take on everyday issues. She once responded to a troll questioning why she hasn’t changed her surname post marriage with a sharp comeback:
A lot of people bring this up, though not as stridently as this gentleman-Khanna it will always be #MarriedNotBranded. This blend of humor and wisdom is what makes her Twitter presence so impactful.
The Charm of The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad
‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ is not just a book; it’s a collection of stories that are funny yet poignant. Readers have been enchanted by the balance Twinkle strikes between humor and heartfelt storytelling. A reviewer described the book as
A collection of utterly magical stories that will leave you crying, laughing and wholly enchanted. The humor in these stories is subtle but effective, making the book a delightful read.
Quick Wit on Koffee with Karan
Koffee with Karan has seen many stars grace its couch, but Twinkle Khanna’s appearances are particularly memorable for her quick wit. One such instance was when she quipped about adding Fawad Khan to the list of coolest Khans to evade a tricky question. This humor not only entertains but also showcases her ability to think on her feet.
Mrs Funnybones A Reflection of Life’s Quirks
‘Mrs Funnybones’, Twinkle Khanna’s bestselling book, is a mirror reflecting the quirks of life with humor and grace. It reads like a collection of journal entries that are random, funny, and insightful. One reader admitted:
I hadn’t expected it to be this good, showcasing the unexpected delight readers find in Twinkle’s sharp sense of humor.
Satirical Column Writing
Twinkle’s columns in newspapers and magazines are known for their satirical edge and humorous takes on various topics. She once tackled the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident with her signature satire in a column for Times of India, proving that her pen is indeed mightier than the sword when it comes to inducing laughter.
Award Show Hosting Prowess
Hosting an award show requires charisma and a good sense of humor. Twinkle Khanna has both in spades. Her hosting skills not only entertain but also keep audiences engaged throughout the event, making any award show she graces a night to remember.
Relatable Instagram Humor
Twinkle’s Instagram posts are just as humorous as they are relatable. She once shared two pictures depicting the reality versus Instagram facade of couples, accompanied by a witty caption:
If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces #SmileOkPlease. This kind of content connects with followers on a personal level while giving them a good laugh.
Humorous Public Speaking Engagements
At public speaking events, Twinkle has the ability to make serious topics more approachable with her humor. She once said:
For centuries women have been looking for a cape but have been given an apron, highlighting societal expectations with wit during an acceptance speech for an award.
Infectious Laughter in Interviews and Talk Shows
Talk shows and interviews are livelier when Twinkle Khanna is around. Her humorous anecdotes and one-liners make her a sought-after guest who can deliver both laughter and thought-provoking comments in equal measure.
Social Media Commentary With A Twist
Social media commentary becomes engaging when Twinkle adds her humorous twist to current events. Whether it’s tackling societal norms or addressing controversies, she does so with levity that sparks conversation among her followers.
