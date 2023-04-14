10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Fast And The Furious’ Vin Diesel

Right off the bat, Vin Diesel is best known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. However, he wasn’t some Hollywood nobody right before that. He made his debut in a 1990 movie, but he remained relatively unknown until he wrote, directed, and starred in the 1995 short film Multi-Facial.
The star has since gone from his uncredited scene in Awakenings to making his own short films. Even more, he’s finally securing his spot as one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing actors. But there’s certainly more to this A-lister than meets the eye. In that vein, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Vin Diesel.
10. Vin Diesel Isn’t His Legal Name
It’s hard to imagine Vin Diesel as anyone other than ‘Vin Diesel’. However, that’s not the actor’s given name. Long before his days of dangerous car stunts, he went by his given name, Mark Sinclair. He later adopted his moniker, Vin Diesel, for some uniqueness. Diesel adopted the “Vin” part of his name as a tribute to his stepfather, Vincent.
9. The Star Has Three Kids
Diesel has a rich and fulfilling off-screen life which includes three kids. While the big-screen star likes to keep his private life private, his hardcore fans know that Diesel shares 3 kids with his longtime wife, Paloma Jimenez.
8. Vin Diesel Is Unsure About His Heritage
Here’s an interesting fact, Diesel isn’t quite sure who his father is. His biological father left his mom shortly after he was born, so he was raised by his mother and stepfather. Although Diesel’s mother is unsure of her short-term partner’s ethnicity, she knows Sinclair Senior was not completely white.
7. The Star Is A Twin
Diesel has a fraternal twin brother, Paul Vincent. While the two shared a womb, but obviously don’t share a last name. While the star adopted his moniker to fit into the Hollywood scene, his twin stuck with his given name and adopted his stepfather’s name. The star’s fraternal twin isn’t much for the limelight. In fact, the only picture one can find of Vin Disel’s mysterious twin is from an old Facebook post that Diesel shared to honor his brother and late co-star, Paul Walker.
6. He almost played Daredevil
Ben Affleck might have played the titular blind superhero in the movie Daredevil, but someone else nearly bagged this role. In 2003, Vin Diesel was heavily considered to play Matt Murdock in the superhero movie. However, the star declined so he could play the lead role in xXx instead. When asked why, Diesel said, “I do my own superhero movies.”
5. Vin Diesel used to breakdance
Diesel isn’t all ‘high-speed car chases’ and ‘jumping out of planes’, the star has some hidden talents of his own. Back in the day, before Diesel donned the role of Dominic Toretto, the star was heavily into hip-hop. In fact, there are videos of Diesel popping, locking, and shimmying across the dance floor in epic breakdance videos.
4. He Got His Acting Break At Age 7
Kids get into trouble every now and then, however, it’s not every day it ends up opening doors to a career path. Back in the day, the star, his brother, and some friends broke into a local theater to mess around. However, they were caught by the director. He gave the boys two choices – report to the cops or take part in the next theater production. Needless to say, the rest is history.
3. Vin Diesel Worked As A Bouncer
The xXx star worked as a bouncer at a New York nightclub before his big break in Hollywood. In fact, during his stint as a bouncer, he coined the name “Vin Diesel”. As earlier mentioned, the first name is a homage to his stepfather, Vincent, and ‘Diesel’ because his friends joked that his non-stop energy was fuelled by diesel.
2. The Star Dropped Out Of College
It’s no secret that some of Hollywood’s leading men didn’t finish college. Before Diesel was launched into epic stardom, he attended Hunter College as an English major. However, his college days didn’t last long, and he dropped out after 3 years to pursue an acting career in LA.
1. Vin Diesel has a PhD
Diesel’s first go at school may not have worked out, but the star now boasts of having a doctorate degree. In 2018, almost 30 years after dropping out of college, Hunter College awarded Vin Diesel an honorary Ph.D. This degree grants him the official title of Doctor of Humane Letters in English.
