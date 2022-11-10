10 things you didn’t know about the movie ‘Amsterdam’

As we slowly near the end of 2022, we start to get into the best part of the year for big-name titles and feature films. With the movie season climaxing around the December holidays, the end of the year always ensures moviegoers and fans have many options to feast their eyes on. Amsterdam is one of these late-release movies trending on social media because of its cast.
Full of an all-star cast, this 2022 comedic mystery is all anyone can talk of recently. So whether you loved it or hated it (or still haven’t watched it!), here are ten lesser-known facts about Amsterdam, the movie you can impress your friends with when you all get together to watch or gossip about it.
It took nearly six years of production and development.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak and its effects, and scheduling difficulties between the star-studded cast and crew, Amsterdam took nearly six years to make and release. It also took longer than usual because Christian Bale had multiple roles in it as an actor and producer. Six years is a long time in Hollywood. We’re glad the project finally saw the light of day!
Drake executive produced it.
Yup, that’s right. Drake, the singer, and hip-hop icon was one of the executive producers for Amsterdam. This isn’t his first executive producer gig; he’s also been a part of other big-name projects, with the most recent and famous one being Euphoria starring Zendaya, for which she bagged an Emmy award this year.
Jennifer Lawrence, Jamie Foxx, and Angelina Jolie, Micheal B Jordan might have been a part of Amsterdam.
Some other celebrity A-listers and notable actors, including Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lawrence, and Angelina Jolie, were also rumored to be a part of the movie; however, in the end, the producers and directors settled for other people for the roles.
Chris Rock & Christian Bale didn’t speak on set.
In an interview regarding the movie, Christian Bale admitted that he hardly spoke to Chris Rock on set while filming Amsterdam because he would keep Bale laughing, making it hard to get in character and act without breaking into fits.
It was going to be called something completely different
Surprisingly, the movie’s title was very nearly ‘Canterbury Glass.’ Something completely different from what the movie ended up being released as.
Police stopped the movie’s production
Every filming crew, no matter how big or experienced needs to have filming permits to film, in particular, public locations offset, and even though Amsterdam had all the permits required, they filmed overtime to get the best possible takes, which meant they worked beyond their permit time, making the police step in and close production! Luckily, they were filming extra scenes at that point. Whew!
Actual events inspire Amsterdam.
This post-World War comedy mystery has some truth to it! The story has some real-life historical references that it plays out. It took 14 scripts to make the final script for the movie. This is because the producers and directors wanted to convey the best story to the audience.
Christian Bale used method acting to bring his character to life.
Method acting is a well-known technique in which actors try to become one with the character by incorporating their mannerisms and habits iintotheir real life. This helps to understand the character’s struggles and quirks, making the actor’s portrayal appear genuine. For example, to prepare for his role in Amsterdam, Bale stalked strangers on the street to get into his character’s skin.
This is the Director’s first film in 8 years.
Even though the film gets so many experienced and notable actors together and makes them deliver outstanding performances, Amsterdam’s director has been AWOL from Hollywood’s blockbuster scene for quite a few years. His most recent feature film last debuted in 2015, when he directed Joy.
Amsterdam brings together numerous Oscar Winners.
Additionally, the movie brings together Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, and Christian Bale. All of whom have won Oscars for previous film projects.
There you have it! Ten facts that you probably didn’t know about Amsterdam (2022).