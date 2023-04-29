10 Things You Didn’t Know about Army Wives Terry Serpico

Terry Serpico is an American actor who is mostly known for his role as Colonel Frank Sherwood in Army Wives. His work cuts across film, television, and theater. Serpico served in the United States Marine Corps before pursuing a career in acting.
Since then, he’s appeared in a number of popular TV series, including Army Wives, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Yellowstone. He has also featured in several films, including The Departed and The Purge: Election Year. While his portfolio is pretty much public, there are still some lesser-known facts about Serpico that may surprise you. In this article, we’ll explore 10 things you didn’t know about Terry Serpico.
1. He Was Born On A Military Base In Oklahoma
Terry Serpico was born on June 27, 1964, at Fort Sill, a military base in Lawton, Oklahoma. His father was a member of the United States Army, so Serpico moved around quite a bit while growing up. Besides a few states in America, he also lived in Europe before settling in New York City.
2. He’s A Trained Martial Artist
In addition to his acting talents, Serpico is also a trained martial artist. He began studying martial arts at a young age and earned black belts in both Taekwondo and Kenpo Karate. In fact, the star’s film career kicked off with him as a stunt performer. Needless to say, his martial arts skills have come in handy in some of his on-screen roles, particularly in action films and TV shows.
3. Terry Serpico Is An Avid Motorcyclist
Terry Serpico has already proven himself to be a man of many talents. Besides his acting and martial arts skills, the star is quite good with a motorcycle. He’s been in several charity motorcycle rides, including the cross-country ride for veterans. According to him, riding his bike offers him a way to clear his head and decompress. He equally enjoys the freedom and sense of adventure that comes with it.
4. He Served In The United States Marine Corps
Growing up on military bases must have rubbed on Serpico. Before he became an actor, he served in the United States Marine Corps. The star joined the Marines after graduating from high school and spent several years in the military. This includes a stint as a drill instructor at Parris Island. He also went on a USO Tour to Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan twice. Serpico revealed that his military experience has helped him function better as an actor on more than one occasion.
5. The Star Is A Dedicated Advocate For Veterans
As someone who served in the military himself, it makes sense that Serpico is a passionate advocate for veterans. He’s worked with several organizations that cater to veterans and their families. Some of these include the Gary Sinise and the Bob Woodruff Foundations. In 2018, he even participated in a cross-country motorcycle ride to raise money and awareness for veteran causes.
6. He Didn’t Always Want To Be An Actor
If there’s one thing that’s true in life, it’s that not everyone ends up doing what they originally wanted to. The same could be said for Terry Serpico. In an interview, the star revealed that he actually wanted to be an artist or psychiatrist.
7. Terry Serpico Once Worked As A Bartender
A lot of actors have to do odd jobs here and there before they get their big break. It goes without saying that was the case for Serpico. He was a bartender at the Rodeo Bar in New York, where he met his ex-wife — the assistant manager. Even after getting steady acting roles, he kept bartending for nearly 20 years to help pay the bills.
8. His Children Are His Source Of Inspiration
Terry Serpico is a proud father of two children. He’s got a son Calvin Serpico and a daughter, Stella Serpico. The star revealed that his children are a major source of inspiration for him and that he strives to be a positive role model for them.
9. The Frank Sherwood Character Was A Mirror Image of His Dad
Over the course of his career, Terry Serpico has appeared in a number of hit TV shows. By far, his most famous role was as Colonel Frank Sherwood in the Lifetime series Army Wives. It goes without saying he drew a bit of inspiration for his character from someone in his life — his father. Speaking on his role as Colonel Frank Sherwood, “The irony is pretty thick with my dad. I’m playing the role of a hardass Army officer, and that’s exactly what my father was. Ironically enough, his name was Frank. I’m basically just channeling my dad”.
10. He’s A Multiple Award-winning Actor
Terry Serpico’s talent as an actor hasn’t gone unnoticed, and he’s won several awards for his performances over the years. He won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in The Bourne Ultimatum and also won the Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival for Best Ensemble Cast in a Feature for his role in Mine 9. He has also been nominated for a Daytime Emmy twice for his role in Army Wives and The Inspectors.
