10 Things You Didn’t Know About Twilight’s Peter Facinelli

Peter Facinelli is well known for his directing work, including the indie film Breaking and Exiting and the Netflix crime thriller The Vanished. But perhaps his best-known work to date is as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the popular film series Twilight.
He has also skilfully stepped into the fashion business with Tank Farm, a men’s clothing line preferred by celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth and Colin Hanks. Altogether, the star is a man of many talents. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about Peter Facinelli.
10. Peter Facinelli Is A Certified Hypnotherapist
While the COVID-19 lockdown was frustrating for some, Facinelli decided to use that time for self-improvement. Altogether, he started eating healthier and meditating. But that’s not all, the star also picked up a new skill. He admitted he’s always been fascinated with hypnosis and how to tap into the subconscious mind. So, during the pandemic, he took a course and is now a certified hypnotherapist.
9. His Started Acting Solely For The Paycheck
Breaking into the entertainment industry is a gamble for some. So, it’s understandable that Facinelli’s parents weren’t initially on board with his decision to act. They didn’t know anyone in the business and thought he wouldn’t make it. However, Peter Facinelli followed his dream and started auditioning with the sole goal of getting paid. He simply wanted to prove to his parents that he could make a living.
8. Peter Facinelli Hated The Wig He Wore On Twilight
Peter Facinelli had to shoot Twilight and Nurse Jackie simultaneously. So, he had to fly back and forth from New York to Canada. However, he hated wearing a wig while filming Twilight since he needed his original hairstyle for his role in Nurse Jackie. Facinelli often said that the wig was his biggest nightmare and the worst memory from his Twilight days.
7. His Daughter Scratched His Eye While He Was Filming Can’t Hardly Wait
Mike Dexter is by far one of Facinelli’s most memorable characters. While shooting Can’t Hardly Wait, he welcomed his first daughter Luca. In true baby fashion, she scratched his cornea, and he had to do a scene the next day. So the lighting department came up with a solution to light half of his face, leaving the red eye in the shadows.
6. He Used To Be Afraid In Front Of An Audience
Peter Facinelli studied acting during college in New York City but was afraid of the audience when he was younger. In an interview, he revealed, “I was shy when I was younger. I never acted in a play in high school, even though I had always had this drive to be an actor. I did not know how to do it, was afraid of being in front of an audience, and never took any acting or theater classes. But in college, I took an acting class and really enjoyed it. It freed me so much that I could play these characters. In a way, nobody is looking at me but at the characters, I was playing.”
5. Peter Facinelli Has Three Daughters
Peter Facinelli is a proud father of three daughters, Luca Bella Facinelli, Fiona Eve Facinelli, and Lola Ray Facinelli. The actor welcomed his first daughter when he was 24, a year before he started shooting Can’t Hardly Wait. He stated that he was just an ordinary, boring, uncool father to his girls while they were teenagers.
4. Twilight Launched His International Career
It’s no secret that Peter Facinelli did many movies before the Twilight Saga. However, the fantasy series launched his international career and made him a world-famous actor. After graduating from NYU, Facinelli never had the struggle to book a role, but it wasn’t until the 2008 release of the first Twilight movie that he became an A-list celebrity.
3. He Lost 30 Pounds During Quarantine
Peter Facinelli took the self-care treatment seriously during the pandemic and started working out on a daily basis. The actor explained in interviews that he found the right technique and combined no-equipment home workouts with a healthy diet. As a result, the star lost 30 pounds and shared a shirtless photo on Instagram, which practically broke the internet.
2. Peter Facinelli Is Also A Comic Book Writer
He’s not only into acting, directing, and fashion, but Peter Facinelli is also a published writer. He has published the comic books Protocol: Orphans and After the Rain.
The star is also into screenwriting and script adaptation. In an interview for Entertainment Weekly, the actor said: “I love storytelling. Being an actor is a form of telling stories through characters. As a writer, I get the opportunity to create the entire world that all the characters live in instead of focusing on one character or part of the story. I enjoy being able to create and manipulate characters and events in order to tell a whole story.”
1. He Originally Didn’t Want To Be In Twilight
When he was offered his Twilight role, Facinelli initially refused the offer since he didn’t want to star in a vampire movie. However, his agents made him read the book, and he changed his mind once he did. But, when he went to read for the character, they already booked another actor. Luckily for him, the other actor canceled, and they called Facinelli back.
