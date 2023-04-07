10 Things You Didn’t Know About Scream’s Jamie Kennedy

He may have started out as an extra, but it’s clear that Jamie Kennedy has come a long way since then. The star has graced many screens and is a certifiable funny man all-around. Besides that, he’s a rapper, writer, producer, and so much more.
Kennedy is best known for his roles in the Scream Franchise and as Brad B-Rad Gluckman of Malibu’s Most Wanted. Behind the funny facade, the star has practically jumped through hoops to get to where he is now. That undoubtedly makes him an interesting person to know more about. With that in mind, here are some nifty tidbits about James Harvey Kennedy.
1. He Has A YouTube Channel
Since 2011, Kennedy creates and shares content on YouTube.Formerly, most of his videos featured clips from his stage and TV performances. But now he’s trying to follow a theme and post videos more actively. Altogether, he has more than 270 videos on the channel and a total of 50 thousand subscribers.
2. Jamie Kennedy Is A Christian
Jamie Kennedy was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, USA, in 1970. His parents, Josie Kennedy and Bob Kennedy raised him and his five other siblings as Catholic Christians. It’s not uncommon to find one’s own way later on in life. However, Kennedy’s path led him right back to Christianity.
3. He Struggled Before Becoming An Actor
When he was 15, Kennedy realized he wanted to be an actor, so he enlisted in acting classes. As mentioned earlier, he kicked off his career as an extra — and remained one for a long while. Furthermore, he auditioned for over 80 commercials but kept getting turned down.
Naturally, he decided to give it a rest, and then he had a brief stint as a telemarketer. Though he was great at his job and made a mean buck, he wasn’t satisfied. So, he didn’t settle, and it eventually paid off as he became a successful actor.
4. Jamie Kennedy Used To Date Jennifer Love Hewitt
Many-a-Hollywood-star has met lovers or significant others on set. Agreeably, since they’re engulfed in that world, they’re bound to make a few love connections there. In that vein, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jamie Kennedy met while working together on the TV series Ghost Whisperer in 2008. The pair began dating shortly after and were together for about a year before calling it quits in 2010.
5. He Wrote An Autobiography
Jamie Kennedy and his book “Wannabe: A Hollywood Experiment.” It’s great to know that the book was published in 2003 and is a memoir that has a lot of humor in it. It’s also interesting to learn that the book primarily focuses on Kennedy’s earlier years in showbiz
Back in 2003, Jamie Kennedy published a book titled Wannabe: A Hollywood Experiment. Altogether, it was a memoir, and it was chockful of his signature humor, but the story was clear. It shines a light on the star’s early years in showbiz. Though the star masked a lot of things behind humor, it’s clear that he overcame a lot of diversity to get to where he is.
6. The Star Is Into Horror Movies
Sure, Jamie Kennedy is more of a funny man, but best believe that there are lots of layers to him. In fact, his favorite movie genre is horror. While his ideal watch is a good old horror flick, the star enjoys comedy as well.
7. His Net Worth Is Around 10 Million Dollars
After acting in over 100 projects, writing and producing tons of works, among other ventures, Jamie Kennedy has made a mean buck. While his net worth is not quite known, there have been a few speculations here and there. It is estimated that the actor’s net worth is presently around 10 million dollars.
8. He Enjoyed Starring In Boiler Room
Apparently, shooting Boiler Room (2000) was an amazing experience for Kennedy. According to the actor, the camaraderie on and off screen was impeccable. Some of the other actors that made his time so memorable include Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel, Giovanni Ribisi, Nicky Katt, and Scott Caan.
9. Jamie Kennedy Was Nominated For ”The Worst Actor” Award
For his lead performance as Tim Avery in Son Of The Mask (2005), Kennedy received a nomination for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor. The star believes there were high expectations for the movie based on its prequel. Years after Son Of The Mask was released, Jamie Kennedy revealed that being nominated for the worst actor award truly hurt his feelings.
10. He Thinks He Got His Humor From His Family
In an interview with Bellevue Reporter, the star said that he grew up in a fun family. According to him, his mother is a sarcastic person with a dry sense of humor. Additionally, his father is one of those guys who can make people laugh without trying. That combination certainly had something to do with his own sense of humor.
