10 Things You Didn’t Know About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Originally from Athens, Greece, “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo was born into his family on December 6, 1994, under the name Giannis Sina Ugo Adetokunbo. He is a professional basketball player from Greece. In 2021, he ensured that the Milwaukee Bucks won the top spot in the finals after winning against Suns 120-100 with a landslide of extra 20 points to carry the National Basketball Association championship.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Born In Greece
Giannis was born in the Athens neighborhood of Sepolia, Greece; during this time, there was heavy pressure as illegal immigrants returned to their country. Adetokunbo was born in Athens to his Nigerian immigrant parents, who the Greek government did not recognize at the time of his birth. Since the government did not recognize birthright citizenship, Giannis and three of his four brothers were all thought to be stateless as the country refused to recognize them even though that was their birthplace. However, Giannis’s elder brother Francis Antetokounmpo stayed in Nigeria with a relative before both parents migrated.
2. Living In Greece Was Not Rossy For Giannis Antetokounmpo
In addition to their financial struggles, Giannis’s family had to contend with racism and the constant threat of deportation. On occasion, he and his siblings would go out into the streets of Athens to sell various products, such as sunglasses and watches, to generate more revenue for the family. However, things were difficult as they hid from the authorities after illegal immigrants; they often went with their mother into the street, while their father, Charles Adetokunbo, would go out looking for money to help his family see the next meal.
3. Aside From Giannis Antetokounmpo, His Brothers Also Are Basketballers
When Giannis was 13 years old, he and his brothers caught the eye of a local coach who saw potential in all four of them; three of his brothers (Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex) later became professional basketballers. One day, when they were younger, their father took them to a park that happened to be adjacent to a basketball court. During this time, Giannis and his brother Thanasis would go on to watch boys play on the court; it didn’t take long before the two got connected with the game, which changed their future. They started playing basketball, and Giannis joined a professional team in Greece named Filathlitikos three years after they had started playing together. NBA scouts took notice of him because of his size (he would grow to be 6 feet 11 inches [2.1 meters]) and pace on the court.
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo Get Drafted In The NBA 2013
In 2013, the pick in the NBA’s 15th overall draft was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who the Milwaukee Bucks chose. At the same time, he was able to travel to the United States by obtaining Greek citizenship. Time passed, and eventually, the Antetokounmpo name became the family’s official surname.
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Contributed To The Milwaukee Bucks’s History
Antetokounmpo made development even as the Bucks struggled over the following several years. During the 2013–14 NBA season, Antetokounmpo played his first game for an NBA team. During the 2016–17 season, he had a career year and was named the league’s Most Improved Player. Antetokounmpo got the prize despite the Bucks’ poor performance. He was commended for his offensive and defensive performance, demonstrating his versatility as a forward. The Bucks could qualify for the playoffs that year, but they lost in the first round. The team parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd during the 2017–18 campaign and hired Mike Budenholzer. As the 2018–19 NBA season came to a close, Milwaukee dominated the league thanks to the efforts of their new coaching staff and the phenomenal play of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Been Voted As MVP In NBA
With an NBA-best 27.7 scoring average, 12.5 rebound average, and 5.9 assist average, Antetokounmpo was selected as the league’s Most Valuable Player. Unfortunately, the team’s subpar showing in the postseason led to its elimination in the conference final. At the same time, the 2019–20 Milwaukee Bucks finished with the NBA’s top record, as it bounced them from the playoffs in the second round. The following season, Antetokounmpo earned both the MVP and the defensive player of the year awards for the second time in his career. He is the third basketball star in NBA history to accomplish this feat, joining Kobe Bryant and Wilt Chamberlain.
7. Milwaukee Bucks Was Revived With The Support Of Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Bucks won the series and will start the 2020-21 season in the No. 3 position in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee lost many series yet still managed to win it all. Upon reaching the NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo delivered one of the best individual performances in NBA Finals history. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to four straight wins after they dropped the opening two games of the series against the Phoenix Suns. His 50-point performance in game six was the determining factor in the Bucks’ series win. Antetokounmpo was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after averaging 35.2 baskets, 13.2 rebounding, and 5.0 passes in the Finals. The club has now won two consecutive championships.
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Father Is Dead
Charles Antetokounmpo was born on August 3, 1963, and died on September 29, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States. He was from Lagos and played for Nigeria. During his stay, he was once a soccer player for Nigeria, and he is known globally as the father of Giannis Antetokounmpo, a well-known Nigerian-Greek professional basketball player. But, on the other hand, the greek-freak attributes much of his current success to his father.
9. All Giannis Antetokounmpo Siblings are Basketballers
The Antetokounmpos’ are known for their performances in playing the game of basketball. However, all the children of Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo are basketballers, of which are Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex. However, the eldest, Francis, is simultaneously a basketballer, footballer, and musician. When Charles and his wife relocated to Istanbul and Athens, they left Francis with a relative. However, this event didn’t stop the bond between both brothers, as they are heavily connected.
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Executive Producer of The Movie “Rise.”
Rise, a movie produced by Disney, is a story of the life of Giannis Antetokounmpo and how he struggled to become a well-known basketballer to date. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the executive producer of the movie “Rise,” while Akim Omotoso directed the 111 minutes movie. In this movie, Akin didn’t center on the game but on the struggle. Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo went from Istanbul, Turkey, to Athens, Greece, where they came in contact with racism and the risk of being deported. This movie showed how Giannis and Thanasis fell in love with basketball, turning their family tears into laughter. Also, it’s fascinating how the Milwaukee Bucks picked Giannis in the 2013 NBA draft. Those who find themself in similar situations will find great inspiration in this film. Moviegoers will want to watch this one when it hits theaters in 2022.