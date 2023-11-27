10 ‘The Crown’ Actors and Their Real-Life Counterparts

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ has become a cultural phenomenon, offering a peek into the lives of Britain’s Royal Family. A significant part of its allure lies in the impeccable casting, with actors bringing depth and nuance to their royal counterparts. As we explore this regal gallery, we’ll see how these talented individuals have brought history to life with their performances.
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
Claire Foy was the first to step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II, capturing the early years of her reign with a performance that earned her two Emmy wins. Foy’s embodiment of the Queen from 1947 to 1964 is marked by an acute awareness of the personal sacrifices behind the crown. She once reflected on the gravity of her role, noting,
I’d never really registered the fact that in order for her to become queen, her dad had to die.
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II
Transitioning into the middle years of Elizabeth’s reign, Olivia Colman took over with a performance that required emotional restraint. Colman delved into the Queen’s stoicism, once saying,
I emote. The Queen is not meant to, highlighting the monarch’s need to be a steadfast figure. Her portrayal offers a glimpse into the monarch’s private life, which remains largely unknown to the public.
Matt Smith as Prince Philip
Matt Smith‘s portrayal of Prince Philip skillfully captures his public persona and complex personality. Smith brought a humanizing touch to the Duke of Edinburgh, revealing layers beneath his often misunderstood exterior. His performance laid a solid foundation for understanding Philip’s role beside the Queen from their marriage in 1947 onwards.
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip
The baton was then passed to Tobias Menzies, who continued to unravel the complexities of an older Prince Philip. Menzies dove deep into Philip’s character, focusing on his voice and physical quirks, which he described as falling down a “crazy rabbit hole” of research. His dedication is evident in his nuanced performance that explores Philip’s evolving role within the monarchy.
Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret
The vivacious and complex nature of Princess Margaret was masterfully captured by Vanessa Kirby. Known for her spirited personality, Kirby’s portrayal delved into Margaret’s search for love and acceptance within the confines of royal duty. Her Emmy-nominated performance brought to light Margaret’s emotional journey and struggles with love and identity.
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
Taking over from Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter continued to portray an older Princess Margaret with a focus on her later life struggles. Carter brought depth to Margaret’s character, capturing her essence during a tumultuous period marked by personal challenges and evolving responsibilities within the Royal Family.
Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles
Inhabiting the role of a young Prince Charles, Josh O’Connor explored the prince’s burden of expectation and early romantic entanglements. O’Connor perceived Charles as bound by duty, which has profoundly affected his personal life and public image. His portrayal sheds light on Charles’ internal conflict between privilege and responsibility.
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
Emma Corrin‘s portrayal of Princess Diana introduced us to her early years within the Royal Family. Corrin brought sensitivity and depth to Diana, reflecting her charm and complexity during her initial public emergence. Their personal journey resonates with Diana’s story; Corrin shared insights into their own exploration of identity which may have informed their acting choices.
I think we are so used to defining ourselves…I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet, they said about their own life experiences.
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher
Gillian Anderson took on the formidable role of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher with what has been described as ‘prim ferocity’. Anderson’s depiction navigated Thatcher’s leadership style and public persona during a politically charged era in British history. Her performance adds layers to our understanding of Thatcher’s impact on England and beyond in the 1980s.
John Lithgow as Winston Churchill
The iconic Prime Minister Winston Churchill was portrayed by John Lithgow, whose performance highlighted Churchill’s later years and political endeavors. Lithgow embodied Churchill with gravitas and complexity, contributing significantly to ‘The Crown”s narrative depth.
In conclusion, casting is crucial in historical dramas like ‘The Crown’, where actors don’t just play roles; they revive historical figures for our screens. Through their performances, we gain new perspectives on familiar faces from history, making ‘The Crown’ not just entertainment but also a rich tapestry woven through time.
