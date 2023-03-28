10 Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Sean Penn

Hollywood has seen some of the most influential actors over the years, and Sean Penn is among the leading stars with a long and successful career spanning over 45 years. He has been cast in numerous productions and has even ventured into directing. Although many people know him as a two-time Academy Award winner, there is so much more to know about this celebrity. Let’s explore some of the surprising facts about Penn here.
1. He has been jailed before
One would not imagine that a guy who looks as cool as Penn was once an inmate. Well, looks can be deceiving! Facts reveal that Penn is not always a calm celebrity. He has displayed his hot-tempered nature on various occasions, with some landing him on the wrong side of the law. In 1987, Juelann K. Cathey, a court commissioner, sentenced this American icon to serve 60 days for assaulting an extra while shooting a movie – Colors. This ruling also included punishment for driving recklessly within the same timelines.
2. He shares and celebrates birthday parties with his friend Robert De Niro
What are the odds of sharing birth dates with a friend? Although it’s quite rare, the case for Sean Penn is different. The actor enjoys celebrating his birthday events with his friend, Robert De Niro, who doubles as the man he credits his acting inspirations to. By the time Penn was born on August 17, 1960, De Niro was already celebrating his 21st birthday on the same date. Later, the two would become best friends and colleagues in the movie-making industry and go on to make a habit of celebrating this yearly event together.
3. He prefers writing more than acting
Anyone would expect that a person who has earned his stardom for acting for so many years would draw significant enjoyment from the trade. However, Penn once confessed live on Steven Colbert’s Late Night Show in 2018 that he had decided to transition from acting to novel writing because the latter would give him more satisfaction. He says he never gets disappointed in himself.
4. He is a chronic smoker
Penn has struggled to quit smoking for years. He smoked four packs daily when he attempted to change the destructive behavior at 40. He even smoked on a live show, demonstrating the seriousness of his smoking urges. Unfortunately, his past efforts were unsuccessful, and he could not shake off the practice.
5. He was once the favorite choice for the Superman role in the 90s
Penn’s unique ability to fully embrace diverse roles and bring out characters in unprecedented ways attracted the interest of Kevin Smith, who wanted to feature him as a superhero in Superman movies. Unfortunately, this fell through for reasons that remain concealed, leaving the concept a mere imagination for the many fans fantasizing about the mere sight of Penn in such a film.
6. He is an ardent activist
Penn has demonstrated his willful involvement in advocating for global peace, equality, and other good causes. He has participated in numerous humanitarian responses, including the Pakistani floods in 2012, the Haiti earthquakes, the protest against the U.S war in Iraq, and Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine. Penn has spent quality time covering the events as part of the frontline crew to show the world the brutality and everything wrong about this violence while calling out the perpetrators. His commitment to making a difference in society led to the foundation of the Community Organization Relief Effort (CORE), a non-profit institution for advancing charitable efforts.
7. Married thrice and divorced thrice
Although Penn has dated and married some of the top Hollywood stars, it seems he has not had the luck to find a soulmate, considering all his three civil unions ended with a divorce. His first marriage was with Madonna, a pop star, and only lasted five years before his longest union with Robin Wright, which lasted 14 years. Sadly, it also ended, releasing Penn to find his most recent wife in 2020, Leila George, with whom they stayed together for a year.
8. He has starred alongside his children
Penn is a father to two children, a son, and a daughter, born during his 14 years of marriage to Robin Wright. Besides raising his kids to become upcoming celebrities, Penn prides himself on starring in Flag Day with his daughter. He’s happy that his kids find fun in the acting industry.
9. He admits to being a shy person
Penn confesses that he finds it challenging to socialize with other people. He claims that it was easier during his alcohol-indulging days. He appears to feel uncomfortable in social environments, which only means one thing – he is shy. Who would expect a guy so prolific in front of cameras to be tense?
10. He is a director too
Penn has directed various productions besides being a star in movies and TV shows. He has demonstrated his skills behind the cameras in The Pledge, Into the Wild, The Gunman, and many other productions. Perhaps, he is a jack of all trades and master of many too.