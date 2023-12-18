10 Stranger Things Stars to Follow After Season 5

As the Duffer Brothers’ supernatural saga Stranger Things draws to a close with its fifth season, fans are left with a bittersweet feeling. This series not only captivated audiences with its nostalgic 80s charm and thrilling adventures but also introduced us to a talented ensemble of young actors who have grown before our eyes. As we bid farewell to Hawkins, Indiana, let’s turn our gaze to the bright futures of these stars. Here are 10 Stranger Things cast members to follow as they embark on new journeys beyond the Upside Down.
The Multifaceted Talents of Millie Bobby Brown
At the forefront of this talented group is Millie Bobby Brown, whose portrayal of Eleven has been nothing short of iconic. Beyond the telekinetic teen, Millie has already shown her versatility by taking on roles in feature films and becoming a producer at a young age. She’s expressed that
‘Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about, indicating her eagerness to explore new creative avenues. With her commitment as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and entrepreneur, Millie’s career trajectory is one to watch closely.
Finn Wolfhard’s Creative Endeavors
The charming Finn Wolfhard, known for his role as Mike Wheeler, has captured nearly 30 million followers on Instagram, a testament to his growing influence. Finn’s passion for storytelling extends beyond acting; he’s a musician and has even tried his hand at directing.
Finn from Stranger Things is in a band, showcasing his love for music which complements his acting prowess. With such a rich palette of skills, Finn’s future projects are sure to attract attention from fans and critics alike.
Gaten Matarazzo Heads to Broadway
Dustin Henderson’s portrayer, Gaten Matarazzo, has charmed viewers with his infectious enthusiasm and genuine talent. While he has yet to venture into film, Gaten’s roots in theater run deep, having been an alternate for the Broadway production of ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical’. His early involvement in performing arts and singing suggests that Gaten may return to the stage where he first honed his craft.
Caleb McLaughlin Grows Beyond Lucas
Caleb McLaughlin‘s evolution from portraying Lucas on ‘Stranger Things’ to embodying Ricky Bell in a new series highlights his growth as an actor. Caleb embraces the challenge of diverse roles, bringing depth and nuance to each character he plays. His portrayal of a music icon is just another step in what promises to be an exciting career path for this young star.
Noah Schnapp Explores New Horizons
The endearing Noah Schnapp, who brought Will Byers to life, is not just an actor but also an entrepreneur at heart. Noah’s personal journey mirrors his character’s in some ways; after coming out as gay, he shared that
When I finally told my friends and family that I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was ‘we know’, reflecting an authenticity that resonates with many. His burgeoning business ventures suggest that Noah is set to make waves both on-screen and off.
Sadie Sink’s Rise in Film
Sadie Sink, known for her role as Max Mayfield, is making her mark on the big screen. Her performance alongside Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ has garnered critical acclaim, solidifying her place as a rising star in Hollywood. With each role she takes on, Sadie continues to showcase her remarkable range and dedication to her craft.
Natalia Dyer’s Indie Film Success
The talented Natalia Dyer captured our hearts as Nancy Wheeler and has since found success in the indie film circuit. From her early screen role in ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie’ to her starring role in ‘I Believe in Unicorns’, Natalia continues to seek out complex characters that challenge her abilities and push her towards more mature roles.
Charlie Heaton Explores New Characters
Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, has delivered memorable performances on ‘Stranger Things’. His ability to bring depth to his character suggests that Charlie will continue to captivate audiences with his work in film and television.
Joe Keery’s Artistic Pursuits
The iconic Steve Harrington is brought to life by Joe Keery, whose charm extends beyond the screen into music. Joe’s dedication to his craft is evident; after a year of nonstop work, he looks forward to settling down and focusing on new roles that showcase his dynamic abilities.
Maya Hawke Continues Her Artistic Journey
Last but not least is Maya Hawke, whose portrayal of Robin Buckley has endeared her to fans worldwide. Maya’s artistic pursuits span across music and film, reflecting her commitment to exploring various facets of performance art. Her background at Juilliard and steady stream of roles indicate that Maya will continue captivating audiences with her versatility.
