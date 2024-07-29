10 Sci-Fi Horror Movies to Watch While Awaiting Alien Romulus

by

While you eagerly await the release of Alien: Romulus, there are plenty of other films that can fill the sci-fi horror void. This list will introduce you to ten must-watch movies, outside of the Alien franchise, that capture similar atmospheres and themes.

Prometheus

This Ridley Scott-directed film explores the origins of mankind through a crew of scientists who land on a mysterious and remote planet. Their investigation leads them to uncover an ancient race of giant humanoids and a deadly virus. Prometheus offers a complex narrative with suspenseful and eerie undertones.

Civil War

Alex Garland narrates a sequence from his film: ‘This particular clip is roughly around the halfway point of the movie and it’s these four journalists trying to get from New York to DC…’. With its tense atmosphere and themes of societal collapse, this film is a gripping watch while waiting for your next sci-fi horror fix.

The Last of Us

In this adaptation, Isabela Merced, one of the prominent faces in the upcoming Alien: Romulus, brings her experience from filming in Alberta, Canada, adding realism to the post-apocalyptic narrative. The show’s focus on survival in a hostile environment makes it a thematic sibling to the Alien universe.

Evil Dead

The 2013 remake, directed by Fede Alvarez, marked his entry into English-language films. This movie delivers on intense scares and claustrophobic tension, elements also found in the Alien series. Alvarez’s knack for creating palpable dread is perfect for fans of science fiction horror.

Don’t Breathe

‘I’m not a rapist.’ This line from Fede Alvarez’s film highlights its morally ambiguous characters and spine-chilling plot twists. The film’s focus on survival within confined spaces delivers an unsettling experience akin to being trapped on a derelict spaceship.

