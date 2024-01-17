10 ‘Mean Girls’ Stars Best Movies & TV Shows Ranked

When the plastics and the burn book became part of our cultural lexicon, ‘Mean Girls’ not only gave us memorable quotes but also showcased a talented ensemble cast. Since then, these actors have continued to dazzle us with their performances across various genres. Let’s take a look at some of the best movies and TV shows where the ‘Mean Girls’ stars have truly shone.
10. Jonathan Bennett in Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Starting our list is Jonathan Bennett, who might be remembered as the heartthrob Aaron Samuels. Post ‘Mean Girls’, he found a place in the family comedy ‘Cheaper by the Dozen 2’. While this movie didn’t stir critics to overwhelming acclaim, it was a hit with families and showcased Bennett’s versatility beyond the high school setting.
9. Lacey Chabert in Party of Five
Lacey Chabert’s portrayal of Claudia Salinger in ‘Party of Five’ was a tender performance that marked her breakout role. The show’s emotional depth and family dynamics resonated with viewers, making it a significant stepping stone in Chabert’s career. The series is remembered fondly, and Chabert’s role as part of the Salinger family ensemble remains impactful.
8. Daniel Franzese in Looking
Daniel Franzese brought warmth and relatability to his role as Eddie in the LGBTQ+ series ‘Looking’. The show was praised for its representation and Franzese’s character added to its heart and humor. Although ‘Looking’ wasn’t a mainstream hit, it held significance for its authentic portrayal of gay lives.
7. Lindsay Lohan in Freaky Friday
Before she was Cady Heron, Lindsay Lohan delighted audiences as Anna Coleman in ‘Freaky Friday’. This family comedy about switching bodies and walking a mile in another’s shoes was both entertaining and heartwarming. It’s a testament to Lohan’s early career potential and remains one of her most beloved roles.
6. Lizzy Caplan in Masters of Sex
Lizzy Caplan’s portrayal of Virginia Johnson in ‘Masters of Sex’ was nothing short of transformative. Her performance captured the pioneering spirit of the character and was critically acclaimed. Caplan herself was surprised by the scale of success, saying,
Doing a dramatic role was something that I could see myself doing on a very small scale—independent films—but on a large scale, on a show that people actually seem to watch? It’s completely shocking to me. This role firmly established her dramatic chops and made for compelling television.
5. Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation
Amy Poehler became synonymous with her character Leslie Knope on ‘Parks and Recreation’. The show not only allowed her to showcase her comedic talent but also her ability to handle dramatic moments with ease. Poehler once said that the show
kind of ruined me for anything else, highlighting how special this project was for her career. It’s no wonder that finding another role as rich as Leslie Knope would require, as she put it, an astonishing amount of luck.
4. Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia!
Amanda Seyfried sang her way into our hearts as Sophie Sheridan in the box office hit musical ‘Mamma Mia!’. The film not only became the most successful musical at that time but also turned Seyfried into a bona fide movie star. Her career has been marked by smart choices leading up to and following this pivotal role, showcasing her range from soap operas to silver screen songstress.
3. Tina Fey in 30 Rock
Tina Fey’s success with ’30 Rock’ cannot be overstated; her portrayal of Liz Lemon became iconic, and she blazed trails for female comedians and creators alike. The workplace comedy offered something entirely unique through Fey’s lens, setting her apart as one of comedy’s most influential figures post-SNL. Despite its controversies, ’30 Rock’ remains a testament to Fey’s creative prowess and impact on her career trajectory.
2. Amanda Seyfried in Les Misérables
Taking on an iconic role in an adaptation of one of the most beloved musicals ever, Amanda Seyfried shined as Cosette in ‘Les Misérables’. The film received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including a nomination for Best Ensemble Cast by the Screen Actors Guild. Seyfried described working on the film as the coolest thing she had ever done, capturing her passion for this project that resonated with audiences worldwide.
1. Rachel McAdams in Spotlight
Topping our list is Rachel McAdams with her stirring performance in the Academy Award-winning film ‘Spotlight’. Portraying real-life journalist Sacha Pfeiffer, McAdams delivered a nuanced performance that contributed significantly to the film’s authenticity and critical acclaim. Her dedication to accurately capturing Pfeiffer’s investigative journey highlights why this role stands out as one of her best works post-‘Mean Girls’. McAdams’ performance is an exemplary display of how far she has come since her days at North Shore High School.
