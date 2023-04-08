10 Lesser Known Facts About Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles 

For most, the hit TV series Supernatural needs no introduction, and neither do its leading men. One of them, Jensen Ackles, played Dean Winchester since 2005. No doubt, his performance made him one of the most recognizable faces on TV.
The truth of the matter is that Ackles was in the public eye long before his Supernatural days. Which simply means there’s more to this talented actor than just his time on the show. Here are ten lesser-known facts about Jensen Ackles that will make you appreciate him even more.
10. Jensen Ackles Started His Career as a Model
Ackles’ career picked up when he was pretty young — four years old, to be precise. The star modeled on and off right up till when he turned six. He worked extensively with popular brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Mr. Turk, and Levi’s, which is a pretty big deal regardless of the time period. His modeling experience offered him an invaluable opportunity for growth. Ultimately, that set him up for what would eventually become a rewarding career.
9. He Was Almost Batman
In 2005, when Warner Bros. was looking for a new actor to play Batman in Batman Begins, Ackles was one of the top contenders for the role. However, the role ultimately went to Christian Bale, who played the iconic character in three movies.
But that wasn’t the end of Jensen’s story with Batman. While he may not have played Batman on the big screen, he did lend his voice to a character in the 2010 animated movie Batman: Under the Red Hood. Ackles voiced the character of Red Hood, a former protege of Batman who turns to a life of crime.
8. Jensen Ackles Is In A Band
The star is part of an underground rock band called Radio Company with his friend Steve Carlson. Besides his acting skills, Ackles is also a talented musician and has played the guitar since he was a teenager. Ackles has also written and recorded some of his original songs, so being in a band isn’t a long shot. The band released its first album in 2018 and has since been performing at venues across the United States. Though they don’t have an album out, they did release two songs written by Ackles himself – Trouble and Reckless Love.
7. He Almost Quit Acting Before Supernatural
Before landing the role of Dean Winchester in Supernatural, Ackles almost gave up on acting altogether. He became frustrated with the lack of good roles and was considering leaving the industry to pursue a different path. Fortunately, he was able to find his way back to acting with the help of people who saw potential in him, and he ended up scoring his role in Supernatural.
6. Jensen Ackles Is an Award-Winning Director
The star also directed several episodes of Supernatural and even won a Saturn Award for his directorial debut in the show. With that success, he didn’t stop there. He also directed two episodes of Smallville and made appearances on shows like Dark Angel, Dawson’s Creek, and My Name is Earl, just to mention a few.
5. He is a Car Enthusiast
Jensen Ackles is a known car enthusiast and even has a personal collection of classic muscle cars. One of the most famous cars in his collection is the 1967 Chevrolet Impala — the same model used in the television series Supernatural. Altogether, the car has become an iconic part of the show, and fans often associate it with the Winchester brothers.
3. Ackles Is Involved In Multiple Charitable Organizations
Movies and series are not the only ways Ackles has left marks. He is also very passionate about philanthropy and is involved in many efforts that help people who are less fortunate than him. Ackles has supported various charitable organizations such as World Hunger Relief, Aid Still Required, the Chrysalis Foundation, and Feeding America, just to name a few.
2. He Is A Published Author
Besides his acting career and philanthropic endeavors, Ackles is also an accomplished author. In 2009, he released a book titled Family Don’t End with Blood: Cast and Fans on How Supernatural Has Changed Lives. The book featured several interviews with some of the show’s biggest fans as well as stories from cast members about how it impacted their lives.
1. Ackles Has a Family of His Own
Ackles is married to actress Danneel Harris Ackles, and the couple has three children together. They have been married since 2010 and are quite private about their personal lives. According to Ackles, his family is his top priority, and he loves being a father.
