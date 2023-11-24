10 Holiday Films Not As Critically Acclaimed As ‘Thanksgiving’

As the film ‘Thanksgiving’ garners critical acclaim, it’s a ripe time to explore the other side of holiday cinema. Not all festive films are created equal, and today, we’re turning our gaze to those that missed the mark of critical success. Let’s unwrap this list of holiday films that didn’t quite sparkle under the critics’ microscope but might still hold a special place in our holiday traditions.
Surviving Christmas with Big Names but Little Praise
Despite its big-name cast, Surviving Christmas (2004) fell short of warming critics’ hearts. Ben Affleck’s portrayal of an obnoxiously rich stockbroker seeking to recreate his childhood Christmases by hiring a family didn’t resonate well. The film was shuffled between studios, indicating a lack of confidence that translated into its reception. As one author put it,
If a movie is good, you don’t want to sit on it; you want to release it so you can start making your money back. Clearly, this wasn’t the case for Surviving Christmas.
Deck the Halls with Misguided Festive Spirit
The holiday comedy Deck the Halls (2006), featuring Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick as neighbors in a Christmas lights war, tried to shine but dimmed under scrutiny. Critics found the film’s attempt at humor fell flat, and one particularly scathing review read:
Make no mistake about it, this movie is crap. DeVito’s attempt to add sentimentality post-It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia success was seen as a step back.
Christmas with the Kranks Gets Lukewarm Reception
In Christmas with the Kranks (2004), Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis scramble to celebrate Christmas last minute. While it had its comedic moments, one critic mentioned that despite being
daring and funny, it ultimately conformed to predictable holiday tropes.
Mixed Mistletoe Messages in Four Christmases
Four Christmases (2008), starring Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon, presented a couple’s struggle through their dysfunctional family gatherings. Despite some sexual humor and language leading to a PG-13 rating from MPAA, it received mixed reviews as audiences navigated its take on modern relationships during the holiday season.
Fred Claus Delivers Predictable Family Fun
While Fred Claus (2007) offered good performances and family-friendly humor, its predictability left it short of critical acclaim. The story follows Santa’s bitter older brother Fred and imparts the message that life is what you make of it—a sentiment that might resonate more with families than critics.
The Holiday’s Star Power Couldn’t Brighten Reviews
The Holiday (2006), despite its star-studded cast including Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, received lukewarm critical reception. Critics felt it trivialized serious issues within a light-weight comedy frame. C.S. Lewis was quoted to underline thematic elements, suggesting that relationships must be
eternally enjoyed or eternally endured.
Jingle All the Way Rings Hollow for Critics
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1996 film Jingle All the Way portrayed a father’s quest for the ultimate Christmas gift. While it may resonate with parents’ holiday shopping experiences, critics found it lacked depth. One evaluation called it ‘Cheddar Gorge,’ suggesting that while comedic layers existed, the story itself was lacking.
Last Holiday Offers Warmth Despite Critical Chill
In Last Holiday (2006), Queen Latifah’s character embarks on a transformative journey that has charmed some viewers despite not resonating with critics. It may not be overtly Christmassy but offers heartwarming moments that have made it a personal favorite for many.
Office Christmas Party Doesn’t RSVP to Critical Acclaim
The adult-themed Office Christmas Party (2016), aimed at providing an alternative to family-friendly films, failed to impress critics who found its humor juvenile and storyline dull. Its attempt to capitalize on the holiday theme felt forced and uninspired compared to predecessors like Bad Santa.
The Nutcracker and Four Realms Lacks Enchantment
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018), despite its stellar cast and classic source material, missed opportunities for enchantment according to critics. The screenplay was dubbed generic and lacking depth, failing to immerse audiences into its fantastical world.
In conclusion, while these films may not have garnered critical success like ‘Thanksgiving’, they each offer unique takes on holiday cheer. Whether through comedy or heartwarming tales, these movies remind us that sometimes what matters most is how they make us feel during the festive season—not necessarily how they fare among critics.
Follow Us