10 Greatest Bill Murray Movies, Ranked From Great to Legendary

Bill Murray, with his effortless charm and everyman appeal, has become a staple in the world of cinema. His career spans over four decades, and he’s been part of some of the most memorable films in Hollywood. In this article, we’ll rank the top ten Bill Murray movies, starting from great and ending with the legendary, focusing on his performances that have left an indelible mark on film history.
10. Quick Change (1990)
At number ten, we have Quick Change, a film that showcases Bill Murray’s versatility not just as an actor but also as a co-director. During a time when his career needed a boost after the less successful Ghostbusters II, Murray delivered a critically favored performance. This heist comedy about a trio of bank robbers is as much about their brilliant scheme as it is about their comical misadventures in escaping New York City. Murray’s role in this underrated gem demonstrated his ability to carry a film both behind and in front of the camera.
9. Kingpin (1996)
Kingpin, often overlooked for its comedic brilliance, lands at number nine. Bill Murray’s portrayal of Big Ern, the sleazy bowling legend, is nothing short of scene-stealing. Given free rein to ad-lib and improvise, Murray brought a dynamic edge to the Farrelly Brothers’ film. His performance is so impactful that it stands out even with repeated viewings, making Kingpin a testament to his comedic talent.
8. Rushmore (1998)
At number eight is Rushmore, the film that marked the beginning of Murray’s collaboration with Wes Anderson. This movie wasn’t just about form; it brought substance to its narrative. Murray’s performance alongside Jason Schwartzman indicated a shift in his career path towards more nuanced roles. His work here paved the way for later successes and showcased his dramatic capabilities beyond his established comedic persona.
7. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
The seventh spot goes to The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. In this Wes Anderson film, Murray plays an oceanographer on a mission of revenge and redemption. The character-driven story allowed Anderson and co-writer Noah Baumbach to create one of their best works, with Murray delivering a performance that blends humor with melancholy beautifully. While not as universally acclaimed as some of Anderson’s other films, it remains a favorite for many due to its heartfelt portrayal of its characters.
6. Stripes (1981)
In Stripes, we see an early example of Murray’s comedic genius that places it at number six. Playing John Winger, he brings to life a taxicab driver who joins the military on a whim, leading to hilarious consequences. The dynamic between Winger and his drill sergeant adds depth to his performance, culminating in his character being hailed as a hero. This early role is significant for setting the tone for many of his future comedic endeavors.
5. Scrooged (1988)
Scrooged, an inventive modern take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale, earns its fifth spot for Bill Murray’s unforgettable performance as Frank Cross – a cynical TV executive who learns the true meaning of Christmas. His real-life brother playing his character’s brother adds an authentic touch to this darkly comedic adaptation. The film combines humor with heartwarming moments, making it a unique entry in Murray’s filmography and a holiday classic.
4. Caddyshack (1980)
Landing at number four is Caddyshack. As groundskeeper Carl Spackler, Bill Murray gives one of his most iconic and quotable performances ever. This sports comedy showcases Murray’s improvisational skills and comic timing, solidifying it as one of the funniest films in the genre and one that highlighted his incredible talent early on in his career. His character’s obsession with eradicating gophers from the golf course remains one of the most memorable aspects of this cult classic.
3. Lost in Translation (2003)
The third greatest Bill Murray movie is Lost in Translation. His portrayal of Bob Harris offers not only laughs but also tender moments that resonate deeply with audiences around the world. Sofia Coppola’s direction paired with Murray’s subtle performance creates an offbeat comedy-drama that captures loneliness and connection in an alien landscape. This role earned him an Academy Award nomination and is often cited as the definitive performance of his career.
2. Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters, at number two, represents not just a box office success but also a cultural phenomenon where Bill Murray’s Dr. Peter Venkman became one of cinema’s most beloved characters. His natural low-shouldered demeanor contributed significantly to both his own popularity and that of the film itself, validating a new craft of comedy that Hollywood would embrace wholeheartedly. It remains one of those rare movies where big special effects complement rather than overshadow the comedic elements thanks to performances like Murray’s.
1. Groundhog Day (1993)
Topping our list at number one is Groundhog Day. This film stands out as not only the most legendary Bill Murray movie but also as a cultural touchstone that transcends generations. His portrayal of Phil Connors—a cynical weatherman reliving the same day repeatedly—showcases his range from comedy to profound introspection.
I think he would’ve been flabbergasted, said Danny Rubin, co-writer of both the film and its musical adaptation. The emotional depth and humor he brings to this role make it not just memorable but legendary.
In conclusion, Bill Murray’s career is characterized by diversity and quality that few can match. From laugh-out-loud comedies to subtle dramas, he has proven time and again that he can do it all—and do it well. These ten movies are testament to his lasting legacy in cinema: an actor who can capture our hearts while always managing to surprise us with each new role.
