10 General Hospital Characters, Best to Worst

Welcome to a journey through the heart of Port Charles, where the characters of General Hospital have captivated audiences for decades. As we explore the fabric of this iconic soap opera, we’ll delve into the lives of those who’ve made the most significant impact, for better or worse. Let’s unveil the layers of complexity, growth, and fan opinions that have shaped our ranking from the best to the least adored characters.
1. Luke Spencer
Luke Spencer is not just a character; he’s a phenomenon that redefined daytime television. His romance with Laura Spencer is etched in TV history as a testament to his iconic status.
Luke really is iconic, one of the original gray hats of daytime, perfectly encapsulates why he tops our list. From owning a disco to his roller-coaster relationship with Laura, Luke’s character has been pivotal in securing General Hospital‘s place as a soap opera legend.
2. Laura Spencer
Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, represents the heart and soul of Port Charles. Her character growth from a troubled teen to a strong matriarch reflects her resilience. The ‘Luke and Laura’ wedding episode drawing 30 million viewers speaks volumes about her enduring popularity. Francis’s portrayal earned her a Daytime Emmy, and her recent return promises new invigorating storylines for this historic character.
3. Sonny Corinthos
Sonny Corinthos, portrayed by Maurice Benard for three decades, is a character whose layers have been peeled back to reveal a complex man beneath the mobster veneer.
I played his pain and that’s when people started gravitating towards him, Benard explains, highlighting the depth that has drawn fans to Sonny’s multifaceted nature. His tumultuous life events, from crime to personal struggles, keep viewers deeply invested in his journey.
4. Jason Morgan
Jason Morgan’s transformation from golden boy to enigmatic enforcer has been a compelling arc. The accident that erased his past and reshaped his future marked a turning point for Jason, played by Steve Burton since 1991. His moral compass and protective nature, especially towards Elizabeth Webber, resonate with fans. His evolution continues to be a central thread in the tapestry of General Hospital.
5. Carly Corinthos
Carly Corinthos, with her indomitable spirit and resilience, has become a pillar of strength in Port Charles. After suffering significant losses at the hands of Nina Reeves, Carly’s ability to reinvent herself cements her place among the top characters. Her recent discoveries and ongoing battles demonstrate her complexity and appeal.
6. Elizabeth Webber
Elizabeth Webber, portrayed by Rebecca Herbst since 1997, has woven herself into the fabric of Port Charles with grace and tenacity. Her relationships, particularly with Jason Morgan, have shaped her narrative and endeared her to fans. Herbst’s consistent performance adds layers to Elizabeth’s character that continue to unfold over time.
7. Sam McCall
Sam McCall‘s character arc has seen her face darkness and controversy head-on. From disturbing encounters with Franco Baldwin to life-altering decisions influenced by others like Jax, Sam’s resilience shines through her trials. While divisive among fans, her journey reflects the show’s ability to challenge its characters and audience alike.
8. Franco Baldwin
Franco Baldwin’s tumultuous past as a serial killer turned sympathetic figure due to a brain tumor defense exemplifies his complexity. Played initially by James Franco and later Roger Howarth, Franco’s redemption arc stirs mixed feelings among viewers but undeniably adds depth to the show’s narrative landscape.
9. Ava Jerome
Ava Jerome’s penchant for dwelling on past betrayals and seeking revenge paints her as a darker character within Port Charles society. Maura West brings nuance to Ava’s actions driven by family ties and personal vendettas—traits that rank her lower yet make her an integral part of General Hospital‘s drama.
10. Nelle Benson
Nelle Benson stands as Port Charles’ quintessential antagonist—her machinations and eventual fall off a cliff are emblematic of classic soap opera villainy. Chloe Lanier’s portrayal ensures Nelle leaves an indelible mark on the narrative despite—or perhaps because of—her nefarious deeds.
In conclusion, ranking characters from General Hospital is subjective yet grounded in their impact on the show and viewer sentiment. While some characters are beloved for their depth and growth, others are infamous for their darker traits or controversial actions. Share your thoughts—do you agree with our rankings or have your own list of favorites?
