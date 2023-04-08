10 Fascinating Facts About Pinocchio’s Tom Hanks 

Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, having starred in some of the biggest movies over the past three decades. In fact, his career spans genres and generations, making him a household name across the globe. With his classic charm and undeniable talent on screen, it’s no wonder he’s considered an American icon.
First things first, the star broke out as a comedic actor in the 1980s with Bosom Buddies. He then proceeded to make waves in Hollywood in major motion pictures Splash and Big. Next, Hanks went on to reveal his true versatility by nailing both comedy and drama roles. From Forest Gump to Toy Story and beyond, let’s take a look at some little-known facts about this superstar.
10. Tom Hanks Acted In School Plays
Hanks started his acting career by appearing in school plays. He first took the stage during his freshman year when he starred in a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic Operetta The Mikado. During this time, Hanks was praised for his comedic timing despite being relatively new to the acting game.
9. He’s a Toy Story Fanatic
It is no secret that Tom Hanks has an immense love for the Disney Pixar franchise, Toy Story. He even participated in an unscripted Q&A with fans at BlizzCon 2013. Additionally, he has expressed his affection for the film’s characters on multiple occasions. In fact, audiences will never forget when he famously cried at the end of Toy Story 3.
8. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Have Been Married Since 1988
In Hollywood, marriages tend to come and go as fast as they started. However, Hanks’ love story has practically stood the test of time. Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have been married since April 1988. They first met while working on the set of ABC’s Bosom Buddies in 1981 and have been together ever since.
7. Hanks Is an Avid Reader
It’s no secret that Hanks is a bookworm who often shares his reading list with fans on social media. He’s even credited books for inspiring some of his most iconic roles. In fact, the star keeps a stack of them in his trailer during production.
6. The Star Is A Man of Many Honors
Having been in the game for quite some time, Tom has received numerous honors over the years. He’s experienced everything from being inducted into the California Hall of Fame to receiving an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Philadelphia. In fact, Hanks is one of two actors who have won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the same role. Other awards he has won throughout his career include; AFI Life Achievement Award in 2002 and 2006, the Douglas S. Morrow Public Outreach Award, and the Kennedy Center Honor in 2014. Needless to say, that’s just a cross-section of his achievements.
5. He’s The Fourth Highest Grossing Actor In America
Over the years, Tom Hanks has been in a lot of movies that have made lots of money. His movies aren’t just popular on a local level, but globally too. Altogether, that makes him one of the most profitable actors in America. To put it into perspective, his movies have grossed over $4.9 billion in North America and over $9.96 billion worldwide, making him the fourth-highest-grossing actor in North America.
4. Tom Hanks Studied Theatre at College
The star didn’t stumble into acting – he studied it. Hanks attended Chabot College in his hometown of Hayward, California. While he was there, he enrolled in theatre classes and participated in the school’s theater program. He eventually transferred to California State University at Sacramento and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Drama.
3. He Has Type 2 Diabetes
Well, this is not something Hanks often talks about, but he was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2013. He has since worked to make changes to his lifestyle, eating habits, and diet. Altogether, these changes have helped him manage the condition and stay healthy overall.
2. Tom Hanks Is an Author
It’s already established that Hanks is an avid lover of books. But, he doesn’t just read them, he’s a published author too. In 2013, the star released his first book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories. The collection of 17 short stories was received positively by critics and fans alike. He’ll be releasing a new book on 9 May 2023 titled The Making of Another Major.
1. He’s An Ordained Minister
Hanks and his wife renewed their vows in 2019 with the help of none other than the actor himself. That’s right – Tom Hanks is actually an ordained minister. He got his license from the Universal Life Church Monastery so that he could officiate his wedding as well as others. That wasn’t the first time he officiated a wedding, either. In 2016, he officiated the wedding of two friends in Central Park and even sang a song in honor of the couple.
