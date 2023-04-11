Born in July 1940, Joshua Bryant is a seasoned and talented actor, director, writer, and speaker. With 97 credits to his name, there’s no doubt that Bryant really put in the work. While his career kicked off in the theater, the star spread his metaphorical wings and soared into other areas of showbiz.
Needless to say, calling him an accomplished actor would be a condensation of his achievements in the industry. Sure, the star has been around for over a minute, but there are many things people don’t know about him. In that vein, check out these interesting facts about him.
10. He Is Married To An Actress
Lots of people in showbiz end up getting married to each other. In fact, it’s probably natural since they run in the same circles. In Bryant’s case, he’s married to Melinda Mullins, an equally successful actress. Even more, she’s not just a movie or TV star, Mullins has also graced the stage a handful of times. Her impressive credits include roles on shows like Rupert Holmes’ Remember WENN.
9. Joshua Bryant Is A Classically Trained Actor
Bryant is widely known as an accomplished actor, however, it took a lot of hard work and dedication to hone his craft. Despite being a natural performer, he wanted to take his acting skills to the next level. So, he enrolled at Pasadena Playhouse College of Theater Arts and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. After graduating, he served three years in the Signal Corps before beginning his professional acting career. This commitment to excellence made him one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors today.
8. He Was A Prolific Screenwriter
If there’s one thing that’s clear about Bryant, it’s that he’s as versatile as they come. He’s not just a great actor, he also wrote some of the most beloved movies and TV shows in history. One of the more notable ones is The Rockford Files which ran from 1974 to 1980 — he wrote over 75 episodes. The star also wrote the TV shows Cagney & Lacey, The A-Team, and Hunter. What’s more, he also wrote and directed a feature film, The Nursery, in 1991.
7. The Star Played A Major Role In The Development Of Kojak
Joshua Bryant heavily contributed to the development of the iconic television series Kojak. Though he was originally cast as one of the detectives on the show, with Telly Savalas as the lead, Bryant landed the role of Theo Kojak’s boss, Captain Frank McNeil. This was a crucial role in the show, allowing Kojak to express his rebellious side while still being held accountable.
6. Joshua Bryant Is A Military Veteran
After graduating from high school, Bryant enlisted in the United States Navy. There he served from 1960 to 1964, stationed as a minesweeper and later on a destroyer, where he worked as a radio operator. He received several decorations for his service, including the Good Conduct Medal.
It wasn’t till after he left the Navy in the 1960s that he moved to California to kick off his acting career. In fact, his military experience often informed his acting. Especially when he played law enforcement and military officer roles. Overall, Joshua Bryant had a successful showbiz career, and his military service was an important part of his life and work.
5. The Actor Is An Accomplished Speaker
Bryant’s numerous talents don’t end on the silver screen, he’s also an accomplished speaker. The star has spoken at numerous conferences, seminars, and events around the world. His speeches are known to be inspiring, providing insight into succeeding in the entertainment industry and life. His down-to-earth demeanor and captivating stories about his experiences are well-received. Altogether, Bryant always brings something special to any event he attends.
4. He Left The US For France
Here’s an interesting one. In 2018 Bryant and his wife told Le Populaire du Centre newspaper that they planned to leave the United States if George W. Bush‘s administration launched an invasion of Iraq. When the invasion happened, they sold all their possessions and relocated to France. The couple settled in Limousin, France.
3. Joshua Bryant Is The Founder Of An NGO
In 1994, Joshua Bryant, Phillip Kirk, and attorney Stephen Rose founded Taos Talking Pictures. It’s a non-profit corporation registered with the State of New Mexico – to launch The Taos Talking Picture Festival in April 1995. After four years, Chris Gore included it as one of his top ten film festivals worldwide. What’s more, its Land Grant Prize granted five acres of land northwest of Taos on Cerro Montoso to the filmmaker whose feature-length movie was voted best.
2. He Was Born In Norfolk, Virginia
It would be easy to consider Bryant French since he has lived there for years. But the actor was actually born in Norfolk, Virginia. He only relocated to France much later on in his career. Bottom line, though he moved to France, he was born in the US and is still a US citizen.
1. Joshua and His Wife Were Once In The Same TV Show
Bryant and his wife have appeared together in several TV shows, including the iconic CBS series M*A*S*H. He played Corporal Joe Payne in the show, while Melinda played Nurse Lt. Kellye Nakahara. Their characters were a part of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War.
