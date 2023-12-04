10 Essential Episodes To Watch Before Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul

Embarking on the journey through the meth-laden landscapes of Breaking Bad and the morally gray streets of Better Call Saul is akin to a narrative pilgrimage. The stories of Walter White and Jimmy McGill, while distinct, weave together a tapestry of choices and consequences that resonate through each series. For those looking to deepen their understanding or to prepare for the saga, here are ten essential episodes that serve as cornerstones to these complex narratives.
Breaking Bad Season 1 Episode 1 Pilot
The very first episode of Breaking Bad lays the groundwork for what’s to come. Here, we meet Walter White, a chemistry teacher turned meth producer, and his former student-turned-partner Jesse Pinkman. It’s in this episode that we witness the birth of Heisenberg – a man desperate enough to don his underwear in the desert and cook meth in an RV. This pilot is a masterclass in storytelling, introducing us to a world where every action has a weighty consequence.
Breaking Bad Season 2 Episode 12 Phoenix
The twelfth episode of Breaking Bad’s second season presents a pivotal moment for Walter White. As he juggles his newborn daughter and his burgeoning drug empire, we see him stashing his earnings behind wall insulation, whispering to little Holly,
Daddy did that for you. It’s here we begin to understand the depths Walter will plunge into to provide for his family, setting him on a darker path.
Breaking Bad Season 3 Episode 13 Full Measure
The finale of the third season is a testament to Breaking Bad’s storytelling prowess. Walter White’s transformation reaches new heights as he navigates through life-threatening decisions. The episode’s name itself suggests the lengths he will go to protect his empire – full measures indeed. One can’t help but reflect on how the creators have toyed with our expectations; Walter dons his iconic hat not as a symbol of power, but as a man scrambling at the end of his rope.
Breaking Bad Season 4 Episode 13 Face Off
This climactic episode is where long-running storylines converge in an explosive showdown. Walter White faces off against his nemesis in a battle that leaves viewers breathless and brings about a seismic shift in power dynamics within Albuquerque’s drug scene. It’s television at its most gripping, showcasing Vince Gilligan’s gift for crafting unforgettable finales that both satisfy and subvert expectations.
Breaking Bad Season 5 Episode 14 Ozymandias
Often hailed as one of television’s greatest episodes, ‘Ozymandias’ is where we witness the complete disintegration of Walter White’s world. The emotional gravity of this episode is unparalleled; it encapsulates the tragic fall from grace of a man who once sought control but ends up losing everything he holds dear. The symbolism is stark – Hank and Gomez buried in the very grave meant for Walt’s money – marking an irreversible turning point for our protagonist.
Better Call Saul Season 1 Episode 1 Uno
Better Call Saul begins with a stark contrast to its predecessor – it’s not about meth cooks but about Jimmy McGill, an earnest lawyer struggling against his own moral compass. This prequel sets up its tone distinct from Breaking Bad, promising a journey into Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman. The black-and-white opening sequence alone indicates this series will be an exploration of character rather than crime.
Better Call Saul Season 3 Episode 5 Chicanery
‘Chicanery’ takes us into the courtroom drama where Jimmy’s complex relationship with his brother Chuck reaches its zenith. It’s an episode that showcases Jimmy’s cunning as well as his tragic flaws, as Chuck remarks that he does
worst things for reasons that sound almost noble. This episode stands out as a critical point in Jimmy’s transformation from small-time lawyer to the infamous Saul Goodman.
Better Call Saul Season 4 Episode 10 Winner
In ‘Winner’, we delve into themes of loss and regret that are so central to Jimmy McGill’s story. As he sings ‘The Winner Takes It All’ at karaoke, we’re reminded of the pivotal choices defining his path. This episode is emotionally charged, illustrating how even when Jimmy has something to celebrate, there’s always an underlying sorrow linked to his broken relationship with Chuck.
Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 9 Bad Choice Road
The penultimate episode of season five brings tensions to a head as Jimmy grapples with the aftermath of a desert ordeal that threatens to unravel him completely. Kim Wexler stands out here, taking control and facing death head-on in one of the series’ most suspenseful confrontations. This episode is a testament to the show’s ability to balance high stakes with deep character exploration.
Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7 Plan and Execution
‘Plan and Execution’, serves as both a climax and a turning point for Better Call Saul. As Jimmy and Kim face unexpected challenges in their scheme against Howard Hamlin, we see how far they’ve come – and at what cost. This midseason finale sets up what promises to be an explosive conclusion to Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman.
In conclusion, these episodes are not just chapters in two television shows; they are pivotal experiences that define character arcs and propel forward intricate plotlines. Watching them will not only enhance your understanding but also your appreciation for the depth and complexity found within Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. They are essential viewing for any fan or newcomer eager to explore this brilliantly crafted universe.
