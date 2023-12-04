10 Best R-Rated Christmas Classics To Watch This Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, the warm glow of family-friendly Christmas movies beckons. Yet, there’s a special breed of holiday classics that cater to a more mature audience, with R-rated Christmas movies offering a mix of holiday cheer and adult-themed content. These films have carved out a unique niche, becoming beloved by those who enjoy their eggnog with a shot of irreverence. Let’s unwrap some of the best R-rated Christmas classics to watch this holiday season.
Bad Santa Breaks the Mold
The dark comedy ‘Bad Santa’ shatters the traditional holiday film mold with its anti-hero protagonist, Willie, portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton. This Santa is far from jolly; he’s a chain-smoking, swearing, safe-cracking department store Father Christmas.
I’ll say this for Terry Zwigoff, the director of Bad Santa: you can’t make two more different films than this one and Ghost World. Indeed, Zwigoff’s direction takes us on a journey that’s as unexpected as it is hilarious. Thornton’s performance is key; despite Willie’s vices,
It’s a testament to Thornton’s acting ability and inherent charm that you actually do give a damn about what’s going to happen to him. For those seeking an unconventional Christmas movie, the Badder Santa Unrated Version comes highly recommended over the Director’s Cut.
Die Hard A Holiday Action Classic
The debate has raged for years, but for many, ‘Die Hard’ has earned its stripes as a Christmas classic. With Bruce Willis’s John McClane battling terrorists during an office Christmas party, the film combines high-octane action with festive undertones.
Die Hard is the Greatest Christmas Story, according to its studio, and it even received the accolade of ‘best Christmas film ever’ by Empire magazine. The film’s screenwriter Jeb Stuart highlighted its family aspects, noting how McClane’s harrowing experience brought him closer to his estranged wife. Despite some skepticism, the consensus has shifted, and Die Hard now proudly stands as a holiday staple in many households.
Love Actually Intertwines Romance and Holiday Spirit
Despite its R-rating for mature content, ‘Love Actually’ captures the complexities of love during the festive season with a charm that has resonated with audiences since its release. With an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley, the film explores various dimensions of love through intertwining stories set against a Christmassy London backdrop. Alan Rickman’s portrayal of a husband tempted by his secretary adds layers to this rich tapestry of relationships that remind us love is all around, especially at Christmas.
The Night Before Combines Friendship and Festive Shenanigans
A modern twist on holiday comedies comes in the form of ‘The Night Before’, which follows three friends on their annual Christmas Eve adventure filled with debauchery and hilarity.
Given the plot and its cast, there is of course a sizable raunchy, laddie element to the film. But at its heart there is a sweetness to ‘The Night Before’ concerning friendship, growing up and a Don Quixote-like search for the elusive meaning of life. Director Jonathan Levine captures both the wild escapades and the poignant moments as each character seeks fulfillment during what could be their last shared holiday bash.
Trading Places Offers Comedy With A Conscience
The 1983 comedy classic ‘Trading Places’ uses the festive season as a backdrop for a sharp social commentary on wealth disparity and personal transformation. Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy shine as two men whose lives are swapped due to a cruel bet by wealthy tycoons. The film remains quotable over thirty years later, blending humor with an insightful look at how environment shapes destiny. It poses questions about nature versus nurture wrapped up in festive cheer – would Eddie Murphy’s character revert to his old ways or thrive in his new privileged life?
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang A Neo-Noir Holiday
Shane Black’s ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’, featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer, is an offbeat neo-noir that takes place during the holidays but eschews traditional Christmas tropes for snappy dialogue and dark humor. Downey Jr.’s performance as Harry Lockhart carries his signature snark which adds to the film’s appeal. The movie stands out for its unique blend of comedy and thriller elements set against an unconventional yuletide backdrop.
Lethal Weapon Another Shane Black Christmas
Beyond its reputation as one of the quintessential buddy-cop films, ‘Lethal Weapon’ also earns its place among Christmas classics due to its seasonal setting. The dynamic between Mel Gibson’s suicidal Martin Riggs and Danny Glover’s family man Roger Murtaugh evolves amidst holiday decor and music, mirroring themes of redemption akin to ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’. Producer Joel Silver insisted on setting both Die Hard and Lethal Weapon during Christmas for their potential long-term replay value during December – a decision that has certainly paid off.
The Ref Adds Dark Humor To Holiday Fare
In ‘The Ref’, Denis Leary plays Gus, an unlucky burglar who ends up arbitrating between a bickering couple he has taken hostage on Christmas Eve. This dark comedy offers an alternative look at holiday dynamics by introducing criminal mishaps into domestic disputes. It stands out for its refreshing take on festive films while also touching upon deeper themes such as marital strife and individual discontent during what is often portrayed as the happiest time of year.
Eyes Wide Shut Explores A Darker Side Of Christmas
Stanley Kubrick’s final film ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ presents viewers with an enigmatic journey into marital jealousy set against opulent yet eerie holiday decor. Tom Cruise stars in this exploration of desire and betrayal where classical music replaces traditional carols creating an atmosphere filled with melancholy rather than merriment – an audacious choice that sets it apart from other seasonal offerings.
Bad Santa 2 Continues The Raunchy Legacy
More than ten years after we were first introduced to Willie Soke, ‘Bad Santa 2’ brings back Billy Bob Thornton for another round of crude humor intertwined with holiday heists. Kathy Bates joins the fray as Willie’s estranged mother delivering laughs as they navigate their twisted family ties against a backdrop of yuletide larceny.
